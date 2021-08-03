BELLEFONTE Mason County played in its fourth tournament in as many days to start the season in Monday's Ashland Invitational, with two more scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. That was what Royals coach Chad Mefford meant when he said, "We're probably gonna run into a wall here. It's gonna be somewhere."
The rest of Region 12 could be forgiven for feeling like the defending champion Royals are building a wall, rather than speeding toward one, between themselves and their competitors. Mason County shot a 297 at Bellefonte Country Club on Monday to win for the third time already this season, outdistancing second-place Russell by 25 shots.
It was also the third time the Royals had carded lower than a collective 300. They shot a 296 in Friday's opener at Eagle Trace, finishing second to region rival Montgomery County, and compiled a 299 in a victory on Sunday at Maysville Country Club. They also won the Greenup County Invitational on Saturday at Hidden Cove with a 309.
Mason County on Monday placed six players in the 70s, led by medalist Logan Shepherd's even-par 70.
The others: Mason Butler (77), Grant Owens (72), Jake Feldhaus (79), Kaden Grooms (78) and Zack Ring (75).
"We've got eight kids that can shoot in the 70s anywhere, and that's part of it," Mefford said. "We've been (to Bellefonte) a lot. They've all played here. If you come here for the first time, you're gonna have some problems, but they played smart and they know where to miss."
Shepherd didn't miss much. He hit 13 fairways and 12 greens, he said, in claiming top individual honors.
"It's hard to not score when you do that," Shepherd said.
Ashland's Connor Calhoun and Lewis County's Logan Liles shot 73s to crack into a three-way tie for third place with Pikeville's Cam Roberts, the tournament's defending individual champion. That group was one stroke back of Owens in second.
Calhoun and Liles had both hoped for better on Monday, but pronounced themselves pleased with how the early season has gone.
"I was kinda disappointed, to be honest," said Calhoun, who reported he was 1-under-par through 12 holes but missed with his first two shots on No. 13 and took a 6. "It happens. You just gotta move on to the next tournament. ... I was hoping for a little more, but 3-over out here is nothing to be mad about."
Liles has made up for trouble off the tee by his standards early on this season with his putting, he said. It's worked, with a 65 on Friday at Eagle Trace, a 68 on Saturday at Hidden Cove and another 68 Sunday in Maysville. He won the latter two tournaments.
"Obviously, 7-under, 4-under, 4-under, some things gotta go right to shoot that," Liles said, "but not striking the ball as well as I'd like and this course kind of exposed that. Greens were quicker, I thought, than anything we've played on this year and I didn't putt the ball well today, so not hitting the best shots, it's tough to make up a score if you're not putting it well."
Mason County's 297 tied the mark the Royals set at Bellefonte last year for the second-lowest round in tournament history. St. Xavier shot a 291 in 2011.
First-year Tomcats coach Brad Greene said seeing that for the third time in four days has been beneficial for Ashland.
"They take it very serious," Greene said of Mason County. "Now (we're) starting to. They're starting to hit the range; they're going out and playing on their own and with Connor."
To that end, Mefford figured he knew what the Royals would be doing Monday night, even after an hour-and-a-half drive home on the fourth evening of a six-tournaments-in-six-days season-opening stretch.
"We're getting tired, I can tell," Mefford said, "but half these kids will go back home and play. I can't keep them off the course. That's what they do."
Russell took second place behind Gunner Cassity's 78 and a 76 from Brody Kilburn, which tied for ninth on the leaderboard. That was four shots fewer than East Carter's 326 in third. Titus McGlone paced the Raiders with a 74, good for sixth individually.
Fleming County and Greenup County tied for fourth with 336s. Logan Hughes led the Panthers with a 78, and the Musketeers' Dylan Stultz shot a 77.
Rowan County's Christian Parker carded a 76 to tie for ninth. Ring and Pikeville's Jon Bryant tied for seventh with 75s.
(606) 326-2658 |
Ashland Invitational
*Medalist
1. Mason County (297) -- Mason Butler 77, Grant Owens 72, Jake Feldhaus 79, Logan Shepherd 70, Kaden Grooms 78.
2. Russell (322) -- Gunner Cassity 78, Brody Kilburn 76, Torin Kirk 83, Kolten Kirk 85, Landon Skaggs 87.
3. East Carter (326) -- Titus McGlone 74, Price Harris 81, Matthew Tomolonis 88, Evan Napier 83, Cody Fouts 98.
T4. Fleming County (336) -- Logan Hughes 78, Seth Hickerson 81, Adam Hargett 86, Hunter High 91, Calvin Dehart 93.
T4. Greenup County (336) -- Dylan Stultz 77, Boone Gibson 81, Jadon Gordon 85, Brady Blevins 93, RJ Veach 114.
6. Pikeville (340) -- Cam Roberts 73, Jon Bryant 75, Riley Thompson 88, Josh Varney 104, Maddox Parsons 117.
T7. Ashland (355) -- Connor Calhoun 73, Parker Miller 91, Caleb Campbell 92, Ethan Sellars 118, Isaac Campbell 99.
T7. Rowan County (355) -- Christian Parker 76, Will Jones 82, Connor Christie 96, Rylan Bieghle 101, Calen Caskey 110.
9. Lewis County (369) -- Logan Liles 73, Avery Sartin 81, Nathaniel Sweeney 101, Tristan Gilbert 130, Gage Lykins 114.
10. West Carter (386) -- Nathan Webb 85, Braydon Dehart 83, Xavier Rose 99, Ethan Easterling 119.
11. Boyd County (387) -- Alex Deborde 91, Blake Cook 97, Rheyce Deboard 89, Jacob Layne 110.
INDIVIDUALS
Ashland -- Ryder Phillips 106, Parker Williams 122.
East Carter -- Lucas Crooks 97, Levi Fields 128, Aiden Rucker 117.
Mason County -- Quin Grooms 81, Zack Ring 75, Trey Cracraft 84.
Pikeville -- Dylan Street 101, Mason Shearer 119.
Russell -- Carson Blevins 112.