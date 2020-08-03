BELLEFONTE The question momentarily stumped coaches and tournament volunteers at Bellefonte Country Club on Monday afternoon.
When was the last time a team broke the 300 barrier in the tournament now known as the Ashland Invitational?
William Ferguson did know one thing about the 297 Mason County collectively uncorked.
"As (an opposing) coach, you grind your teeth," Ashland's coach said. "As a lover of golf, you sit back in amazement, like, 'Man, these kids are gooooood.' It's pretty impressive to watch them play."
The Royals carded the first sub-300 team round in the Ashland Invitational since St. Xavier's 291 in the second running of what was then called the Ashland/Russell Invitational in 2011.
All four players' scores Mason County counted resided in the 70s, and all placed in at least a tie for ninth. Logan Shepherd led that Royal parade with a 71, third in the individual standings.
Mason Butler's 74, Kaden Grooms's 75 and a 77 from Evan Schumacher backed Shepherd.
"We're a little more solid this year 1 through 5," Royals coach Chad Mefford said. "Now the 5 may beat the 2, the 4 may beat the 3, so it's great competition. We've even got a couple kids behind them that are challenging them too."
To wit, Mason County's No. 8 player, Grant Owens, carded an 82, which was better than every other team's No. 3 produced and would have tied for the third-best score from a No. 2, excluding his own team.
"It's a good problem to have if you're a coach," Mefford said.
Mason County -- and the rest of Region 12, where most northeastern Kentucky schools reside -- is trying to end Montgomery County's five-peat as region champion. Mason County won its first encounter with the Indians at Eagle Trace on Friday by nine shots by carding a 300, and Mefford still thinks the Royals' best days could be ahead of them. He estimated Schumacher, who tied for ninth, at "80%" in his recovery from a fall at a rock formation in Morehead in May.
Butler finished fifth playing two days following the death of his grandfather -- hours after the invitational that Mason County jointly hosted with St. Patrick on Saturday, Mefford said.
"His grandfather attended pretty much every event since (Butler) was a little kid," Mefford said, "so he's exhausted and I thought he was gonna run out of gas today, and I wanted him to take some time off, but he said, 'I'd rather be with my buddies.' And that's a good thing -- if you're sitting at the house thinking about it, it's gonna be rough."
Pikeville eighth-grader Cam Roberts shot a 1-under-par 69 to medal. It continued an inspired start to the season: he compiled a 7-under 65 in the Prestonsburg Invitational at StoneCrest Golf Course on Opening Day to set the school record for lowest round.
"I thought, if you drive it good, it's a scoring course," Roberts said of Bellefonte. "Gotta hit the driver good, and I drove it pretty well on the back nine and posted a good number."
That came despite what Roberts characterized as a "slow start," capped by hitting a shot out-of-bounds on No. 9.
He rallied to bogey, "and from there I got going, made a few putts and hit it pretty good."
That score edged Ashland junior Connor Calhoun by one shot. Minutes before Roberts came off the course, Calhoun wryly joked that he'd "kinda tried to give it away a little bit" after sitting 2-under through 15 holes.
"It could've been better," Calhoun said of his round, "but you can't really complain about even par."
Rounding out the top 11 individually behind Shepherd was Lewis County's Logan Liles in fourth (72), Butler fifth (74), Grooms and Fleming County's Logan Hughes tied for sixth (75), Greenup County's Dylan Stultz in eighth (76) and Pikeville's Jon Bryant, Boyd County's Clayton Ison and Schumacher knotted for ninth (77).
Roberts paced the Panthers to a second-place 325, seven shots clear of third-place Russell.
"The boys have been working extremely hard and have shown improvement early in the year," Red Devils coach Derek Cooksey said. "The experience they have gained over the first three tournaments will benefit us down the road."
Fleming County was fourth (338), followed by Greenup County (345), East Carter (346), Elliott County (351), Ashland (361), Boyd County (370) and West Carter (378).
The Tomcats' score didn't sparkle, but it shines by comparison to where Ashland started -- a 478 on Friday at Eagle Trace with Calhoun out of the lineup finishing up the Bluegrass Junior. The Tomcats lopped 99 shots off that score on Saturday at Hidden Cove and continued to trim on Monday, compiling 18 fewer shots from the previous outing.
"I'll take that," Ferguson said. "If we can keep doing that, then by the end of the season we'll be sitting pretty well."
Concurred Calhoun: "That's great. Just shows we're getting better, and trying to improve as the season goes on."
Ashland Invitational
Team Scores: Mason County 297, Pikeville 325, Russell 332, Fleming County 338, Greenup County 345, East Carter 346, Elliott County 351, Ashland 361, Boyd County 370, West Carter 378.
Individual Scores
Cam Roberts (Pikeville) 69
Connor Calhoun (Ashland) 70
Logan Shepherd (Mason County) 71
Logan Liles (Lewis County) 72
Mason Butler (Mason County) 74
Kaden Grooms (Mason County) 75
Logan Hughes (Fleming County) 75
Dylan Stultz (Greenup County) 76
Jon Bryant (Pikeville) 77
Clayton Ison (Boyd County) 77
Evan Schumacher (Mason County) 77
Gunner Cassity (Russell) 78
Titus McGlone (East Carter) 78
Barry Alexander (Walton-Verona) 79
Tyson Webb (West Carter) 80
Jake Feldhaus (Mason County) 81
Max Waddell (Russell) 81
Jaden Gordon (Greenup County) 82
Grant Owens (Mason County) 82
Zack Ring (Mason County) 82
Colin Street (Pikeville) 83
Cameron Adams (Elliott County) 84
Avery Sartin (Lewis County) 84
Adam Hargett (Fleming County) 85
Price Harris (East Carter) 85
Brodie Kilburn (Russell) 85
Kolton Kirk (Russell) 85
Eli Griffith (Elliott County) 86
Riley Thompson (Pikeville) 86
Aaron Adams (Elliott County) 87
Cody Fouts (East Carter) 87
Quin Grooms (Mason County) 87
Seth Hickerson (Fleming County) 87
C.J. Bartram (Russell) 88
Boone Gibson (Greenup County) 88
Christian Parker (Rowan County) 89
Torin Kirk (Russell) 89
Parker Miller (Ashland) 89
Hunter High (Fleming County) 91
Jacob Baker (Boyd County) 92
Caleb Campbell (Ashland) 92
Curtis Davis (Russell) 92
Braydon DeHart (West Carter) 94
Gatlin Griffith (Elliott County) 94
Tucker Adams (Fairview) 95
Trevor Callahan (West Carter) 95
Alex Deborde (Boyd County) 85
Evan Napier (East Carter) 96
Dylan Street (Pikeville) 96
Brady Blevins (Greenup County) 99
Calvin Dehart (Fleming County) 99
Blake Justice (Pikeville) 101
Cameron Gibson (Boyd County) 106
Lucas Crooks (East Carter) 107
Nathan Webb (West Carter) 109
Gavin Whitt (Elliott County) 109
Isaac Campbell (Ashland) 110
Alec Stone (Boyd County) 114
RJ Veach (Greenup County) 117
Liam Ferguson (Ashland) 118
Josh Varney (Pikeville) 119
Troy Gardner (Ashland) 121
JC Crance (Fairview) 136
Michael Blair (Ashland) 142
Tanner Reihs (Fairview) 148