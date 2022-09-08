The Ashland Volleycats swept the Rowan County Valkyries on Thursday night (25-21, 25-21, 25-20) in a match in which Ashland never trailed.
“Energy and playing as a team,” Ashland coach Phillip Caudill said of strengths of his team’s performance. “You look at a stat sheet and those things don’t show up. That makes the difference for us. We always want to control the ‘controllables.’ You can control things like your energy and effort. We also did a lot of the elements of the game tonight well, so it was a complete effort.”
Ashland improved to 10-4 on the season. Rowan County fell to an even 6-6.
In the first set, Ashland started things off with an 8-2 advantage, but the Valkyries managed to chip away at that lead and pull within one, 10-9.
Despite the early shift in momentum, the Volleycats held on to the lead. As Caudill called the first timeout of the match, Ashland was on top, 16-14.
It looked as though the Volleycats were going to steamroll Rowan County out of the break, going on a 7-1 run to take a commanding 23-15 lead.
A rally from the Valkyries, however, had coach Caudill calling another timeout, this time up just 23-19.
“I try to call timeouts to stop that type of run,” coach Caudill said. “I feel like we reset well and moved on to the next play.”
Rowan County scored another two points, including an ace from senior Vanessa Faysal, before the Volleycats managed to put the set away, 25-21.
The second set started out as an even affair, with the teams tied at the 6-6, the second of only two times Ashland was ever tied on the night.
A 5-0 run from Ashland changed that, and had Rowan County coach Dusty Coyle calling timeout down 11-6, their largest deficit of the second frame.
The Volleycats continued to keep Rowan County at bay, but coach Caudill signaled for a pause following a pair of aces from senior Sydney Hallock that capped off a quick 4-0 run to make it 19-15.
Both teams traded points from there, and Ashland was still up four, when coach Caudill called for another brief break, just one away from another set, 24-20.
Just two serves later, Ashland took the second set, again by a score of 25-21.
The Valkyries looked to make something happen in the third set, but Ashland didn’t budge.
About halfway through the third frame, coach Coyle called timeout, down 14-8.
Rowan County managed to make up some ground after the break, which led to coach Caudill calling a TO of his own, up 16-13.
Despite a scrappy effort from the Valkyries, Ashland kept the game just out of reach. Coyle used his final stoppage, down 23-18, trying to avoid the sweep.
Unfortunately for the Valkyries, the sweep was unavoidable, as Ashland took the set just a few serves later, 25-20.
Rowan County heads into tournament play Saturday at Boyd County.
Ashland looks to carry the momentum of the win to East Carter, as they play on the road Tuesday.
“We want to go on a run here,” Caudill said. “We’ve been able to put together five or six wins together, but then hit a roadblock. East Carter is a top five team in the region so we’ve got some good challenges ahead of us.”