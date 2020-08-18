ASHLAND Ashland’s boys basketball program never got its day in the sun. The Tomcats have now planned a literal one.
Ashland is hosting an outdoor, socially distanced celebration of its 33-0 campaign last winter on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Wildwood Church of God, Tomcats coach Jason Mays announced Tuesday.
Ashland initially tried to have a public indoor banquet, but — like its date at the Sweet Sixteen — that event was first postponed and then canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mays acknowledged the negative effects of the pandemic on society, but wasn’t shy about having worked to make sure the undefeated Tomcats got to gather with the community.
“I understand where a boys basketball banquet fits in the scheme of things right now. It’s very, very, very low,” Mays said in a video posted to Facebook on Tuesday night. “That still doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t acknowledge something that may never happen again, and that is a group of high school boys who went undefeated, finished ranked No. 2 in the state of Kentucky, won their district, won their region and just made a lot of people happy around here. We just haven’t been able to put any closure to that.”
The event is free to the public. Attendees will be able to sit in lawn chairs or in their vehicles in the park behind the church.