RACELAND Ashland coach Scott Ingram has felt all season that his team is a contender for the 16th Region title.
The Kittens handed the Raceland Lady Rams only their second region loss with an impressive 6-5 victory on Tuesday.
Ashland got a strong pitching performance from Kenzi Robinson, a clutch three-run homer from Kendall Hilliard, and an Ingram gamble in the bottom of the seventh to secure the win.
Ingram is pleased with how his team is playing.
‘I have felt all year long that we can contend for the region title," Ingram said. "We look at the regular season as thirty and some odd scrimmages. We just want to be playing our best at the end ion the season."
The Tomcats capitalized on a Raceland error in the first inning as Robinson deposited a homer over the left field fence to give herself and team a 2-0 lead.
Raceland’s Cameron Davidson got the Lady Rams on the board with a homer of her own off Robinson in the second inning to cut the Kitten lead in half at 2-1.
Raceland used consecutive singles by Maddie Stamper, Reagan West, and Kierston Smith to tie the game at 2-2. An Ashland infield error and run scoring single by Davidson gave the Lady Rams a short-lived lead 4-2 after three innings.
Hilliard and Erin Patrick hit back-to back doubles to cut the lead to 4-3 in the Kittens’ half of the fourth. The Kittens threat to tie the game was ended on a great throw by left fielder Kaitlyn Kartchner to cut down Patrick at the play on a single by Taylor Robinson.
Prolific slugger Chloe Collins opened the fourth with bomb that soared easily over the left field fence to give the Lady Rams a 5-3 lead after four innings.
The Kittens fifth inning started innocently as West retired the first two hitters. Catcher Lauren Spears lined a double to left and Robinson drew a walk. Hilliard followed with her game-winning three-run homer.
Ingram preaches hitting with two outs.
“The inning isn’t over until three outs are recorded,” Ingram said. “We tell the girls that all the time. Lauren got a big hit and Kenzi, who had homered earlier, got a big walk. Kendall did what she was supposed to do and protected Kenzi in the order with the huge homer.”
Robinson got out of a jam in the fifth by stranding a Lady Ram runner by getting the dangerous Davidson a on pop up to second. She then retired the Lady Rams in order in the sixth.
Raceland coach Robbie West credited Robinson and the Kittens coaching staff with keeping his hard hitting squad at bay.
“Brad (Hamilton) and Scott do a great job calling pitches,” West said. “They know our hitters well from all the summer ball the girls have played together over the years. We chased some pitches and they exposed some of our hitters tonight.”
The Kittens (16-13) held off another Raceland rally in the seventh. Smith lined a one-out single and advanced to third on a clutch two-out hit by Reagan Macke. Ingram then decided to roll the dice. He intentionally walked Davidson, who had a homer and single in the game to face the eighth grader Vance. The move paid off as Vance popped up to third to end the game.
Ingram was happy the plan worked out.
“It was no disrespect to Vance,” Ingram said. “It was just playing the odds and luckily it worked out in our favor this time.”
West was not happy with his team’s approach to the game but knows bigger things are in front of this 25-8 squad.
“We didn’t come out ready to play tonight,” West said. “I have told the girls all season that we play a tough schedule and if you are not ready you can get knocked off. We basically need to take care of business Monday and go from there. “
ASHLAND 200 130 0 — 6 8 1
RACELAND 013 100 0 — 5 9 2
Robinson and Spears. R. West, Davidson (4) and S. West. HR-Hilliard (A)Robinson (A) Collins (R) Davidson (R) 2B- Spears (A) Hilliard (A) Patrick (A).