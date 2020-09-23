ASHLAND Preston Freeman did not want to see that ball find the back of the net.
Russell produced the first goal of Tuesday night’s 63rd District match, and according to the Ashland boys soccer coach, the team’s fortunes do not end well when they fall behind early.
Instead, the Tomcats answered the challenge with a pair of tallies and ended with an offensive flourish to secure a 5-1 victory at the Ashland Athletic Complex.
Freeman is looking for consistency out of his club. Ashland has recorded two big region wins in the last eight days but have also been shutout in three matches during the early season slate.
“We wanted to come out here and get a big win tonight,” Freeman said. “We had a decent win against East Carter the other night then we had a couple of letdowns after that. This team has some serious talent and has some real potential. We have to come out every game and play like we do in these games where we get goals.”
“Tonight was the first time, since I’ve been a coach here, that we gave up a goal early and we didn’t quit,” he added. “We got back on the front foot. We didn’t get back on our heels. We were going to get a goal back and we are going to get it back right now. When we did that, all of a sudden our team perked up. We got positive and we got that goal back.”
Senior forward Calyx Holmes responded with two first-half goals. The first came in the 11th minute after the Red Devils jumped out to a 1-0 lead just five minutes into the contest.
Holmes added another with 8:24 remaining before intermission. Off a Tomcats corner kick, the ball was knocked around in a crowd in the box. Holmes secured the ball and hit his target to give Ashland a 2-1 halftime lead.
“I thought we competed well for a good while,” Russell coach Randy Vanover said. “We have yet to put a full game together. We have to work on that.
“We would like to get some guys healthy. We have to keep moving the ball and get the ball to the outside. I think if we do that, we will be pretty successful.”
The score remained the same until the final 10 minutes. Freeman found the combination he wanted on the field and said he was proud of the way his team stayed the course and closed out the match.
“The last 10 minutes we were talking to a couple of guys on the sideline,” Freeman said. “It’s a 2-1 game. We had the flow and pace to the game. (Russell) had some chances there for a while. We made a couple of subs. It brought some intensity on the field. We poured some goals on there at the end to put the game out of reach. We were not forceful with the way we were attacking and we let the game come to us.”
“We have had a lot of ups and downs this year,” he continued. “We’ve had some good games and we have had some ugly games. I am happy with our guys tonight. It was just one game and we have to build off that for the rest of the year.”
Freshman Gavin Maynard was inserted into the lineup and made his presence known quickly. He went top shelf to get his name in the scoring column in the 70th minute. It started string of consecutive Ashland (3-3-1) goals.
Parker Miller initiated a free kick that soared over the box and found the noggin of Landon Scott. He put the header into the back of the net and Holmes quickly followed with a heel kick inside the left post to record a hat trick.
“We had a freshman, Gavin Maynard, step in tonight,” Freeman said. “He had huge game for us. We had a kid that was unable to play tonight. Gavin was everything that we asked of him and everything that he has shown in practice. He earned that role tonight.”
Russell (0-4-1) looked out of gas after keeping it close for much of the match. Senior Elijah Byrd produced the Red Devils only goal.
“We just got tired and started sagging back,” Vanover said. “When you do that, you give up that pressure and they capitalized on it.”
Boyd County will be the No. 1 seed in the 63rd District Tournament. The Tomcats and Red Devils will meet again to start their postseason next month.
