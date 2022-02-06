WESTWOOD Ashland captured its 12th consecutive win on Sunday with an 86-55 victory over Fairview at the Eagles’ George Cooke Memorial Gym despite missing two key players from its lineup.
Tomcats coach Jason Mays said for the fifth time this season his lineup was missing both Colin Porter and Cole Villers – a combination that averages 17 and 15 points per game, respectively.
That left it up to the rest of the team to step up and deliver a road win against a pesky Fairview team that challenged Ashland for much of the first half before bowing in the second half as the Tomcats found their familiar offensive rhythm.
The Eagles led for much of the first quarter before Tucker Conway knocked down a 3-pointer at the 2:24 mark to tie the game 10-10. The Tomcats reeled off the next eight points to close the opening period with an 18-10 lead.
Fairview didn’t go away, however.
Jaxon Manning and Steven “Bubba” Day combined for 16 points to keep the Eagles close during the second quarter. With 3:51 remaining in the first half, Fairview had cut Ashland’s lead to 28-21.
“They just played harder than us,” Mays said. “That was aggravating me. We got it fixed at halftime, but to sum it up, their effort was better than ours in the first half. That was a good game. We needed that first-half adversity.”
Fairview coach Roger Newton saw some positivity from the effort of the Eagles, who had won four of their last six outings coming into Sunday’s matinee.
“Felt like our effort and focus was good into the third quarter, when it was a seven-point game with 4:32 left in the third,” Newton said. “Defensive effort was pretty good. I think fatigue became a factor later in the third. Our guys competed and showed lots of heart and fight until the end. We had some chances to stay close, but missed some good looks.
“Our defense is getting better and our team chemistry is proving to be better than about any point this season. I like how we are trending down the stretch.”
Mays said the Tomcats needed to play harder, and the missing intensity prevented Ashland’s press from being effective. Porter and Villers out with injury had some to do with that, Mays said.
“Our story this year is figuring out a way to continue to win and play harder than your opponent with adversity,” Mays said. “We’ve only had 10 games where we’ve had our normal starting lineup.”
In their absence, Zander Carter led Ashland (18-4 overall, 5-0 district) with 18 points and unofficially grabbed 11 rebounds.
Four other Tomcats scored in double figures. They were Asher Adkins, who scored 14 points, Conway with 13, Ethan Sellars with 11 and Tristin Davis with 10.
In the third quarter, Ashland put the game way with a 25-10 offensive outburst. Conway’s 3-pointer midway through the period gave Ashland its largest lead of the game at 55-40.
It would push that lead to 68-42 by the end of the third.
Fairview (8-15, 1-4) was led by Day’s 18 points and was aided by 16 from Manning, but the Tomcats proved to be too much.
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Sellars 4-9 2-2 1 11
Carter 7-9 1-1 11 18
Adkins 6-8 2-4 0 14
Conway 4-7 2-2 2 13
Atkins 3-5 1-2 2 7
Davis 4-8 1-1 3 10
Thacker 1-2 2-2 3 4
Mayor 3-4 0-0 2 7
Jackson 1-1 0-1 0 2
Williams 0-0 0-0 0 0
TOTAL 33-53 11-15 24 86
FG Pct.: 62.3. FT Pct.: 84.6. 3-pointers: 9-19 (Carter 3-4, Sellars 1-3, Adkins 0-2, Conway 3-5, Davis 1-2, Thacker 0-1, Mayor 1-2). PF: 13. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 7.
FAIRVIEW FG FT REB TP
Johnson 3-10 1-2 3 7
Smith 1-5 2-4 3 4
Manning 6-13 2-2 4 16
Day 7-12 2-3 3 18
Mitchell 1-1 0-1 1 2
Caldwell 4-5 0-1 1 8
Tucker 0-0 0-0 1 0
Harper 0-0 0-0 0 0
TOTAL 22-46 7-13 16 55
FG Pct.: 47.8. FT Pct.: 53.8. 3-pointers: 4-10 (Manning 2-5, Day 2-3, Johnson 0-2). PF: 17. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 10.
ASHLAND 18 25 25 18 — 86
FAIRVIEW 10 22 10 13 — 55