The 2020 high school tennis season was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the first week of the regular season.
There is still a Kentucky High School Tennis Coaches Association All-State team, and four northeastern Kentucky players are on it.
Johnson Central's Scott Daniel and Morgan County's Ashton Whitt represent area boys and Ashland's Emma Hill and Lawrence County's Eden Webb are local girls to earn All-State recognition, the coaches association announced Tuesday.
The team is ordinarily constructed largely by players' state tournament finish. That event was never played in 2020, so this year, the team's annual 16 automatic qualifier berths were doled out one per region, determined by region coaches' voting from a pool of nominated seniors. Additional at-large members were selected by the KYHSTCA board from remaining nominees.
Miss Tennis Kentucky is McCracken County's Sophia Shiben and Mr. Tennis Kentucky is Michael Chou from Trinity. They were selected by the KYHSTCA board from coaches' nominees