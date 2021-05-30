MAYSVILLE Temperatures at Saturday's Area 7 track meet didn't come within 3,200 meters of 60 degrees.
Ashland junior Lillian Sebastian and Morgan County senior Krista Perry, however, were hotter than Phoenix in July. Each blistered Mason County Intermediate School's surface with three individual titles apiece.
Sebastian won the 100-meter dash in 12.77 seconds, the 200 in 26.59 and 400 in 1:01.94.
So, which of Sebastian's wins was most satisfying?
“Probably the 400 because I'm new to it this year,” Sebastian said. “I am happy with my 200 and 100.”
Perry, who's headed for Marshall University next fall, took gold in the 100 hurdles (15.04), 300 hurdles (47.96) and long jump (16 feet, 4¾ inches).
“I think my 300 went pretty well, just for how the weather was,” Perry said. “My 100 hurdles, I think the wind and the weather, I wasn't prepared for that.”
Perry won the state Class A 100 hurdles title two years ago and finished second in the 300. This year's overarching goal: besting the state 100 record of 14.63 Richmond Model's Melanie Welsing set in 2018.
“One race I ran a 14.67,” Perry said.
Far hard
Boyd County senior J.B. Terrill and junior Sophia Newsome largely dominated the distance events.
Terrill won the 800 meters in 1:57.80 and the 1,600 in 4:31.93 and was part of the Lions' winning 4x800 and 4x400 relay quartets with Gavin Brock, Hudson Cox and Grant Chaffin.
The 800 is Terrill's favorite. “It's fast-paced, but you get a little strategy in the 800,” he said.
How was Newsome's day? Strong: first in the 1,600 (5:30.22) and 800 (2:26.25), the leadoff leg in the Lady Lions' winning 4x800 relay with teammates Taylor Crawford, Ava Kazee and Havanna Kirk (10:28.03), and second in the 4x400 relay with Crawford, Abby Baldridge and Lexie Sworski.
Terrill and Newsome, however, are fierce rivals in an almost-as-serious event – the “Far Hard” drill in practice, in which the Lady Lions try to complete a 400-meter lap in under a minute, while the boys get only 50 seconds.
“Right now, she's beating me, and she reminds me of that a lot,” Terrill said. “She made it all the way around, and I haven't made it in 50 seconds yet … I was farther than her for a little bit, and then once she beat me. She held it over my head for a while.”
Newsome was unapologetically gleeful when asked about surpassing Terrill.
“The Far Hards? I enjoy them,” Newsome said. “I have beat him on my time … I've been bragging about it for weeks.”
Twin wins
Emma Latherow has a smile about as wide as the 6.9 miles from Ashland Town Center to the Catlettsburg border.
The Ashland senior had 131 feet, 4 ½ inches of cheerfulness on Saturday. She won the discus in 103-2 and shot put in 28-2 ½.
It's not known if Latherow hums Pharrell Williams' “Happy” around her house, but she's cheerful because she loves track.
“I've been doing it since middle school, and I've created so many awesome friendships here,” Latherow said. “Track, even though it is a competitive sport, it doesn't feel like that when you're talking with friends.”
Latherow had surgery to repair a plica band – one of four folds in the thin tissue that lines the knee joints – in her left knee.
“I had that halfway through my basketball season,” Latherow said. “I'm coming out from that recovery; overall, I think it's been healing pretty good.”
Latherow has been catapulting eight-pound spheres since middle school. She started launching the heavy thick-centered discus as a freshman, and it's her favorite event now.
“It's so much fun to sling that thing out there,” she said.
Raceland senior Hunter Correll and Greenup County junior Trenton Hannah split the boys throws. Correll beat Hannah by a little more than three feet in the shot put, and Hannah won the discus by nearly 21 feet.
Hannah bucked the prevailing opinion about meteorology.
“I personally like the cold better than the heat,” he said.
Mason girls, Rowan boys win
Mason County's girls and Rowan County's boys won the team titles. The similarities ended there: the Lady Royals overwhelmed Ashland, 166-91, while the Vikings edged Raceland, 95-87.
Rowan County's girls finished third with 89 points, followed in the top five by Boyd County with 77 and Morgan County with 55.
Ashland's boys finished third with 80 points, followed by Greenup County with 72 and Boyd County with 70.
The Class 2A, Region 6 meet begins at 3 p.m. Thursday at MCIS. Class A, Region 7 starts at 10 a.m. next Saturday at Morgan County.