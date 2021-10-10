MAYSVILLE Boyd County was easily the most dominant team in Saturday’s Area 7 Cross Country Championship.
Both the Lions boys and girls captured both the individual and team titles in the two varsity races; had three of the top four runners, including the winner, in the girls’ middle school race; the runner-up in the boys’ middle school race; and even the girls’ elementary school individual champion in fourth-grader Izzy Amos, who won her 1600-meter competition in 6:38.43.
Of Boyd County’s 36 total entries participating in the day’s eight events, 15 individuals claimed top-10 finishes, with only five placing outside of the top 40.
To make the results all the more impressive, some of Boyd County’s top runners did not even compete.
“We have a lot of great hard-working kids that give their all for their team, coaches and (the) achievement of their goals,” Boyd County coach Becca Chaney said. “These kids hold each other at a higher level and the work ethic shows in their performance.”
For the third straight year, senior JB Terrill captured the boys’ varsity 5K title. Terrill, who only had a few hours between finishing his race before traveling to Rowan County for an afternoon region soccer tournament game, covered the newly designed course at Mason County in 16:24.50.
“I just wanted to get out (quickly), because that start up there is pretty narrow,” he said. “I just wanted to get out and try to get up to the front and then I just kinda tried to hold my pace until the end.”
It was Terrill’s first time running on the new course. Mason County is building a new middle school on the site of the previous route.
“I think it changed (my strategy) because since you stay over there in the field the whole time you get kinda lost on how far you’ve gone,” he continued. “So, I think my best bet was I was just trying to hold the same pace the whole time.”
Russell’s Davis Brown took second in 16:37.10, with Boyd County’s Mason Newsome in third (17:30.10), Rowan County’s AJ Barker in fourth (17:37.70), Nicholas County’s Maddox Donovan in fifth (17:37.70), and Augusta’s Grayson Miller (17:48.10) and Matthew Jones (17:51.20) in sixth and seventh, respectively. The top seven finishers earned First-Team All-Area 7 honors.
Two of Boyd County’s top seven runners did not compete on Saturday, so Chaney needed those who did run to step up their performance.
“We have regional soccer today. JB Terrill and Grant Chaffin both are playing at 2 p.m. against a tough team (Menifee County). JB decided to come today and race and Grant did not,” she said, while also noting that Spencer Elswick was unavailable to compete. “So, we were missing two of our normal top-five, top-seven boy runners, and they still pulled it off today.”
The eighth through 14th-place finishers were named Second-Team All-Area 7. Boyd County’s Gavin Brock led that group and covered the course in 18:06.20. Greenup County’s Cody Brown followed in ninth (18:19.00), with Boyd County’s Hudson Cox (18:23.20), Augusta’s Bryant Curtis (18:23.70), Augusta’s Michael Jones (18:24.70), Russell’s Nate Sabotchick (18:26.40) and East Carter’s Tyler Rupert (18:27.60) rounding out the award winners.
Chaney was particularly pleased with the continued development of Newsome, who won the boys middle school race two years ago and finished ninth in last year’s COVID-19-adjusted version of the meet, the Super 7 Invitational.
“Mason Newsome has been stepping up huge here toward the end of the season. As coaches, that’s what we like to see,” she said. “And then stepping in there were the boys who are usually like our five, six, seven men. They stepped up: Hudson Cox, Waylon Smith was in there (and) Adam Sworski.”
Sworski placed 15th (18:42.00) and Smith in 20th (19:16.10) to complete the Lions’ top-seven finishers.
Boyd County scored 32 points to win the meet for the third time in the past four years. At last year’s Super 7 competition, the Lions finished second to Lexington Catholic.
On Saturday, host Augusta (80) took second, followed by Russell (91), Ashland (106), East Carter (135), Rowan County (140), Mason County (144), Montgomery County (162) and Morgan County (203).
Senior Sophia Newsome, who finished two seconds behind Mason County’s Layla Henderson to place second in last year’s Super 7 Invitational, won her 5K race in 19:26.11. Newsome was fourth at the 2019 Area 7 meet.
“Today, I’ve just been pretty relaxed, just focusing really hard on how to race it and then just going out and go for it,” she said. “I took out very, very hard so that I could maintain a good spot and then I just kept pushing from there. I wanted to get a big gap set and just maintain my part so I pretty much led the whole race.”
Newsome, who ran on Mason County’s new course earlier this season, thought having that experience worked to her advantage.
“Before you pretty much were in the first area where everyone could see you. Now the course is pretty much in the back part, so you’re pretty much by yourself. So that kinda helps. You can focus and really zone in. So, I just really focused on taking the long parts, surging them and then cutting the corners so that it’s an easy flow,” she said. “Having run here previously definitely opened my eyes for how the course layout is, because there are some spots where you know it’s going to be muddy, so you’ve got to work your way around that. You know this part is going to have a giant hole, so you’ve got to dodge that part. So, definitely having a little bit of previous knowledge definitely played into the part (of the strategy I used) today.”
Montgomery County’s Ava Plumb finished in second in 19:52.35. Riley Brown of East Carter was third in 20:07.26, followed by Ashland’s Hope Harris (20:18.90), Mason County’s Alyssa Bisotti (20:38.25), Rowan County’s Autumn Egleston (20:44.12) and Ashland’s Aubree Hay (20:47.20) rounded out the First-Team All-Area 7 award winners.
The Second-Team honorees included Mason County’s Elizabeth Lavinder in eighth in 20:53.29, with Boyd County’s Lexie Sworski in ninth in 21:14.54, Russell’s Raegan Osborn in 10th in 21:33.53 and her Red Devil teammate Stevie McSorley in 11th in 21:39.25, Augusta’s Braylie Curtis in 12th in 21:53.32, Montgomery County’s Taylor Booher in 13th in 22:02.91 and Boyd County’s Emily Harrington in 14th in 22:12.99.
The Lions claimed the girls team title after being the runner up both last year at the Super 7 meet and in 2019 at the last official Area 7 competition. Ashland was second with 84 points, followed by Russell, which took third after winning a tiebreaker against Mason County (both with 91 points); with Rowan County fifth (100), Montgomery County sixth (122) and East Carter seventh (128).
Four juniors rounded out the Lions who factored into the scoring. Abby Baldridge was 18th in 22:38.55, Taylor Crawford was 20th in 23:05.30, Emma Steel was 25th in 23:33.69 and Alexis Russell was 33rd in 24:27.21.
Because Saturday’s race served as the qualifier for next week’s middle school state championship, three Lion eighth-graders raced with their schoolmates.
“We took some of our girls out that normally run the varsity race, and we just kind of had to tell (the varsity runners) that they had to step up today and see where they can place. A lot of them are still fighting right now for the top-10 positions, even top-seven positions,” Chaney said. “So, a lot of those girls they’re battling with (internal) team competition. So, looking at that, they did really well today.”