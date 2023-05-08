MAYSVILLE Friday’s Area 7 Track and Field Championship featured a matchup of the top two multi-event female athletes in northeastern Kentucky: Mason County freshman Lexi Young and Fleming County sophomore Kalynn Pease. The adversaries went head-to-head three times with Young winning twice and Pease once as the two finished one-two in the all-point standings.
The pair are very familiar with each other, having raced multiple times over the years with each claiming her share of victories, but on Friday it was Young who came away with the overall edge. Young tallied 38 points after winning the 200-meter dash, long jump and high jump while finishing second to Pease in the 100-meter dash. Pease scored 36 points after winning the 100m and 400-meter dashes, and taking second in the 200m and the long jump.
“She pushes me to be my best all the time," Young said of Pease. “All the time she is talking about block starts and all the time I’m at practice I’m working on blocks, working on my finish. I love her block starts and how she kicks at the end. Some days I’ll have a better block start than her, but she’ll be there right with me at the end though. She kicks.”
Longtime Mason County coach Mark Kachler recognized Young’s achievement, considering the talent of Kalynn Pease and her sister, senior Erin (who finished with 32 points by winning the 100-meter hurdles and triple jump, and taking third in the 300-meter hurdles and discus).
“We think she’s starting to round into form a little bit," Kachler said of Young. "On the 200 meter, she’s getting in better shape, better condition. And she had a little extra burst there at the end of the 200m. To be running neck-to-neck with the Pease girls, both sisters, is nothing to sneeze at because they are both very good.”
The event returned to Mason County Intermediate School, where it was last held in 2021, and in both genders, the home school dominated. Mason County’s girls won for the third straight year, while the Royal boys captured their first title since 2014.
Mason County’s boys scored 172 points), with Greenup County taking second (85.5), Raceland third (66), Boyd County fourth (61) and Russell fifth (53.5). East Carter (46.5); Ashland and Montgomery County (46); Lewis County (38); Nicholas County (28.5); Augusta (19); West Carter (17); Bath County (13); Rowan County (10); and Morgan County, Bracken County, Fleming County and Robertson County (zero) rounded out the field. It is just the second year the Black Devils have sponsored a team and it was their first year at the meet.
In the girls’ competition, Mason County finished with 170 points, Russell tallied 109, Fleming County claimed 86, Ashland collected 66, with Boyd County, last year’s champ, notching 61, to cap off the top five. Following that group was Montgomery County (52); Rowan County (42); Raceland (30); Nicholas County (27); Greenup County (26); Bath County (14); Lewis County (11); Bracken County (two); and Morgan County (one). East Carter, West Carter and Robertson County did not score. Augusta did not field a girls’ team.
“I think we just had a really good solid team effort. We knew we needed to come into this meet and make an impression because all of the teams in our region were here tonight and we wanted to have a good showing,” Kachler said.
Mason County senior Austin Moreland was the high-point winner on the boys’ side with 25 points, just edging out Greenup County senior Brock Thomas with 24.5 points.
Moreland won the 110-meter and 300m hurdles. Thomas captured the long jump and triple jump, and tied for sixth in the high jump.
“It was a great day," Thomas said. "I got first in my long jump and triple jump with a PR, got second in the 4x1(00-meter relay), and sixth in the high jump,” Thomas said. “I call that a win in my book.”
Thomas was especially pleased with his triple jump.
“I got 40 feet 10 inches, which is a five-inch ‘pr’ from my last time,” he said.
The top individual honor was decided in the relays, where Moreland was the anchor for the victorious 4x400-meter and 4x200-meter races.
“The 4x4 had a nice finish and that wasn’t even really our main four," Moreland said. “But more importantly was the 4x2. That was kind of the one relay, out of all four of our relays, that we weren’t seeded first in. So that definitely pleased me a lot to get first in that.”
Typically, the Area 7 meet conflicts with some school activity, frequently prom, and therefore features a watered-down field. But this year, the issue was injuries as several coaches held out athletes to keep them fresh for the upcoming regionals.
At this stage of the season, it is all about gearing up for the postseason.
“Fine-tuning for the region is really my big point at these end-of-the-year meets,” Thomas said. “(I’m) just trying to get myself mentally and physically ready for region and possibly State.”
The 2A clubs will return to Mason County for their regional on May 20. Some of the Class A schools will have their regional at Mason on May 21, while others will head to Magoffin County on May 16.