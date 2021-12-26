ASHLAND Marty Thomas almost apologetically admitted he wasn’t aware of the Distinguished Tomcat Award given annually at the Ashland Invitational Tournament.
When a committee member told him of the prestigious honor and that he was the recipient of the award, he was stunned and humbled.
“Complete surprise,” he said. “I said, ‘Oh my goodness. Are you sure? Me?’ Because I don’t think of myself as that person. It’s an incredible recognition. I’m grateful and honored.”
It’s not that much of a surprise to anyone who watched Thomas play for the Tomcats from 1992-94, when he put up more points than any player in Ashland history. His 1,873 points still ranks as No. 1, although current Tomcat Cole Villers isn’t far behind.
It also won’t be the first time Thomas has received an award during the AIT. He was chosen as one of the top 50 players in AIT history several years ago.
“The swimming pool was there at that time, and we were stretched out in this single file line going through,” he remembered of a recognition ceremony. “I was waiting for my name to be called and walk out to halfcourt. I know Jeff Hall, my coach, was just behind me. Him and Ervin Stepp from Phelps were jawing at each other, and I was caught in the middle (between them). It was like these guys were about to suit up for a high school game. Jeff silenced the crowed by showing his (NCAA) championship ring. I was thinking, these guys are going to get wet.”
Thomas said that honor of being one of the best to ever play in the AIT was a great honor in itself.
“That tournament gives you goosebumps,” he said.
Thomas will have the spotlight to himself this time. He will be honored before Ashland plays its opener in the AIT on Tuesday night.
Thomas helped the Tomcats to a 16th Region Tournament championship his junior season under coach Wayne Breeden, when he averaged 27.7 points per game – the highest single-season scoring average in Ashland history. He also holds the scoring record for a single game with 54 points against Jellico (Tennessee) in a tournament in southeastern Kentucky.
Ashland won 121-33, which is the most points scored in a game in Tomcat history.
“I remember everybody telling me to shoot it,” he said. “Everybody was passing me the ball and saying, ‘keep shooting it.’ I remember their coach was very upset because this guy keeps making these shots. I don’t know how players describe being in a zone, but that’s probably the best description.”
Thomas was in the zone a lot. He had 14 games of 30 or more points in his career, scored 38 in a pulsating 16th Region Tournament championship win over Russell in 1993 and followed that up with a 31-point performance in a loss to Shelby County in the Sweet Sixteen.
He was All-State as a junior and senior and a member of the Kentucky All-Stars in 1994. He was a two-time All-AIT performer and the All-Area Player of the Year as a senior. Thomas went on to play at Eastern Kentucky University before a back injury ended his career.
Being the scoring king for going on 27 years is something Thomas holds onto with pride. People still mention it to him, he said.
“I’ve heard it a lot in the workplace, or at Kroger, or I’ll run into someone at the gas station,” he said. “I’ve been introduced that way to friends. I’m not the type of person that I ever led with that in a conversation. People are like, ‘You didn’t tell me you’re the all-time leading scorer at your school?’ Not that I’m not proud of it, I’m just not somebody who talks about himself much.”
His humble beginnings started with Thomas and his brother dribbling on a gravel driveway with only a homemade hoop. They would shoot at the sundeck, which had an X put on it or a box nailed to it.
“If the ball rolled off the driveway, it went down the hill quite a bit,” he said. “We still got out there and dribbled.”
Marty said his father, the late Maynard Thomas, would be moved by the honor.
“I know he’d give me a big warm hug and say he’s proud of me,” Thomas said. “My father’s words were, ‘There is always somebody out there better. You need to work harder.’ He would add to that, ‘You need to work harder so when you meet that person, you’re able to compete.’”
Thomas is the middle school and junior varsity girls coach at Raceland. He hopes all 26 members of the team will go out to midcourt with him when he’s recognized.
Thomas is married to Wendy Thomas and has five children – Kiyara Thomas, Chasity Thomas, Gabby Lawson, Tyler Evans and Whitney Evans. He also has two grandchildren, Hudson and Lucy. The family will join him at midcourt when Tomcat PA announcer Chuck Rist introduces him as the recipient of an award that Thomas is quickly learning about.