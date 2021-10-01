FLEMINGSBURG Haylee Applegate’s practice shot during Fleming County’s girls soccer practice on Monday clanged off the crossbar and barely cleared the goal line.
“That was in,” she said.
Applegate’s three words have been a fitting refrain for most of the past four years. She has 41 goals so far this season – which puts her in a tie for seventh in the state as of Wednesday – and the 162 scores for her career long ago shattered the school record for boys and girls.
“I’ve literally had a ball at my feet since I could walk,” Applegate, 17, said.
Among 16th Region scorers, Applegate is fourth all-time. East Carter’s Taylor Hall scored 193 goals from 2015-18, Russell’s Sheena Ferguson had 189 from 1999-2002, and Ashland alumna Abby Huff netted 164 from 2016-19.
“I’ve always wanted to try my best and be the best I can be,” Applegate said. “I don’t want to settle for being average; I want to be known for doing stuff.”
What you never see, at least on a soccer pitch: Applegate standing around. She said constant movement is why chose soccer over basketball, and it’s why she works on ball skills in her yard just about every day.
Sometimes, Applegate talks as fast as she runs.
“(Basketball) just wasn’t quick enough. All the timeouts and the halftime was so long, it wasn’t quick enough for me,” Applegate said. “Soccer, you have straight 40, 45 minutes of straight soccer – no timeouts, no nothing.
“I’m always excited, always happy. If anyone’s down, I’m here to help them. I’m overall just a happy person, I guess you could say.”
Such aversion to inactivity extends to the rest of school – but it doesn’t stray far from soccer.
“I’m active in multiple clubs, an officer in multiple clubs,” Applegate said. “That also leads to being on the soccer field. I’ve been captain for four years.”
Applegate said being a captain as a freshman “was really weird.”
“Freshman year, you’re the underdog; not many people know you,” she said. “Being captain made me feel more involved, I guess you could say. I felt like I could help more people.”
Fleming County coach Dallas Hicks first saw Applegate as a fourth-grader.
“Unbelievable natural talent,” he said. “Good touch, good awareness of the game. She plays anywhere we need her.”
Applegate just missed playing with older sister Lauren, a 2018 Fleming County graduate. (Lauren is now an assistant coach.)
“It sucked, yeah,” Lauren said. “Being sisters, even out here at practice, we connect really well. … By the time she was about 2 or 3, even when we were playing in the gym, you’d see her go out at halftime; she always had a ball at her feet is all I can say.”
Hicks almost instantly recalls the first of of Applegate’s two goals in last year’s 3-2 win over Rowan County in the 61st District Tournament final. The Panthers also won, 3-2, during the regular season, with Applegate having two more scores.
“She scored one from a free kick (from) 40 yards out, maybe,” Hicks said. “I think that was her most memorable one I can remember for sure – the most impactful at least.”
Applegate, however, talks about a 5-2 win over Russell on Sept. 26, 2020. She scored three goals – including the 100th of her career – and added an assist.
“That was the very first time that we had ever beaten Russell,” Applegate said.
Like much of America, Applegate watched the U.S. women’s national team win its fourth World Cup in 2019. She said Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan are her favorite players.
“I’ve always liked them because they’re really good goal-scorers,” Applegate said. “They live up to the expectation of what I have. My sister, she’s always liked Alex Morgan.”
Applegate’s fandom was set about 10 years ago, when she and Lauren went to a national team match in Columbus, Ohio.
“I got Alex Morgan’s signature,” Haylee said.
Applegate would like to play NCAA Division I soccer next year – she’s talked to Eastern Kentucky University and Morehead State.
One thing won’t change – her love of soccer.
“Everyone asks me, ‘How many goals do you have?’” Applegate said. “I don’t keep count. I just do it for the fun of it and to help my team.”