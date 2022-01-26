Missy Kennedy has spent enough time at the state girls golf tournament that she strongly feels changes to its format were necessary.
The KHSAA Board of Control obliged in a major way.
The board approved last week an additional round to the boys and girls golf state tournaments effective this coming fall. Tabbed the “state first round,” it incorporates three sites, each of which will host qualifiers from four KHSAA regions.
The top two teams and top 10 individuals not on those teams from each region tournament will advance to the state first round. From there, the top three teams from each state first-round site and the top 15 individuals not on a qualifying team will move on to what is now termed the state final round tournament.
“After having the privilege to experience the state golf tournament for three years, it is a definite conclusion that 150-plus players is way too many,” said Kennedy, Boyd County’s girls coach. “Play is slow and any bit of (inclement) weather throws everything off, with limited days to complete the tournament. It is a lot of golfers on the course at one time trying to complete 18 holes in the month of October.”
The KHSAA billed the changes in a release as a response to exactly that — an opportunity to increase the number of players and schools that can experience a state-level tournament, while simultaneously streamlining the state’s final round. Previously, the team champions and seven individual qualifiers from each of the KHSAA’s 12 golf regions advanced straight to the state tournament.
Under the new format, 240 boys golfers and 240 girls will compete in the state first round. That field will be pared to 90 participants in the state final round, which retains the two-day format the state tournament had before the change.
Under the old approach, 144 boys and 144 girls qualified straight to State from region tournament play.
In an email interview, Kennedy proposed having four first-round sites instead of three, which would increase participation opportunities while still slimming the state final round field from what she described as previously unwieldy.
“They plan on 90 girls (going to the state final round). That to me is not enough,” Kennedy said. “(Four first-round sites) would get more girls to the state championship, but not at the 150-plus numbers they have had in the past.”
Lewis County girls coach Mike Kennedy (no relation to Missy Kennedy), Rose Hill Christian boys coach Quinn Cole, Raceland girls coach Kim Sexton and Johnson Central boys and girls coach Adam Crum all expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity for more participation at the state level.
“As a small-school coach with a young program, expanding team and individual spots brings smaller schools more into the mix, given golf is not a classed sport,” Cole said. “More teams and more individuals at state first round could create some Cinderella stories all across the state.
“More players in postseason play means more postseason experience to come, and better tournament golfers as a result. This is a great decision by the KHSAA, not just for high school golf but junior golf in Kentucky as a whole.”
Sexton sees another motivation for the change. As evidence, she cited a line from the KHSAA release: “With an increased number of participants advancing, regions with traditionally successful teams and individuals are not eliminated in favor of participants from other areas.”
Sexton interpreted that as a thinly veiled barb lobbed at rural and small-town programs.
“There has long been concern from other areas of the state that weaker teams are in the state tournament when other strong teams had already been eliminated,” Sexton said. “I believe this happens in every sport in all areas of the state at times. ... This is definitely an effort to eliminate weaker teams from playing on the big stage, disguised as an effort to increase participation.”
Added Ashland boys coach Brad Greene: “My understanding is that Louisville schools were not happy with the participants allowed to go to State due to the number of allowed openings per region. To me, it is no different than two of the top basketball teams in the state being in the same region. Somebody goes and somebody stays home.”
Of the 146 boys and girls team state golf titles the KHSAA has awarded since boys play began in 1935, only five have been won by schools aligned into the KHSAA’s three easternmost regions. The most recent of those was nearly three decades ago, when Somerset’s 1994 boys and girls each won their state tournament.
Meanwhile, schools from the Golden Triangle of Louisville, Lexington and suburban Cincinnati, and counties that border them, have won 101 of those 146 state titles.
Frequently, teams from east of Lexington struggle to hang over two days at Bowling Green Country Club against urban and suburban competition. But that doesn’t mean schools from this area should be denied the opportunity, local coaches said.
“In the end, all the best teams don’t always make it to State in any sport,” Missy Kennedy said. “It is a tough situation. At the state championship, you want a well representation of golfers from around the entire state.”
Eastern Kentucky produces its share of strong players, Sexton said, but its schools have trouble fielding top teams, in part because of the expense often incurred to develop individual golf talent.
“We simply don’t have the economy to produce top golf teams in this end of the state,” Sexton said. “We don’t have the elite courses to practice on, and while we do have some high-quality coaching available — the Kennedys (Missy and husband Steve) — we don’t have as much private instruction available.”
The result is that some regions, particularly in higher-populated and/or more widely affluent parts of the state, may have several teams capable of playing at State competing for only one spot, whereas other regions’ champions might have trouble competing in other areas of the commonwealth.
One of those is greater Lexington. All nine schools located in Fayette County and most of the rest of central Kentucky are aligned into Region Nine, which will be grouped with the three eastern Kentucky regions — 10-12 — for state first round play. Every northeastern Kentucky golf program resides in Region 12 except for Johnson Central and Paintsville, which are in Region 11.
“It will make semi-state more challenging for our region,” Missy Kennedy said. “Region 12 has a lot of small schools and struggles to fill teams, while Region Nine has programs that can fill two golf teams at just one school.”
Crum agreed with that assessment.
“I guess as a coach, I like the fact that we have the opportunity for more of our student-athletes to advance to a semi-state tournament,” Crum said, “but the structuring of the semi-state really hurts our students’ chances of actually making it to Bowling Green for the state tournament.”
The responsibility for Kennedy, Crum and their colleagues, as they see it, is simply to get their players ready to compete against whomever they must.
“In the end, it is the best of the best that get to play at the state championship level,” Kennedy said. “We as coaches just need to keep getting the players prepared as we always do and give them every opportunity to play and practice.
“I know I’m trying to look at this as just another awesome opportunity to be competitive among golfers across the commonwealth.”
Concurred Crum: “We will just have to practice harder and play better now if we are going to Bowling Green!”
