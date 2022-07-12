BELLEFONTE Birdies were a premium Monday and Tuesday in the 26th Kentucky Women’s Open Championship at the Bellefonte Country Club.
With a field of 28 golfers consisting of four professionals and 24 amateurs, only one golfer recorded a sub-par round over the two-day event and proved to have just enough to hold up in the end for a three-stroke win.
Ke’Asha Phillips (A) of Owensboro shot an opening round of 68 on Monday which provided her enough cushion down the stretch after shooting a final round 74 on Tuesday to claim the championship.
“It’s nice to have a little bit of cushion but at the same time, I knew that I couldn’tw just slack off,” Phillips said. “Today was more of just like a grind day. Just grinding out some pretty good pars. I got up and down a couple times but off the tee wasn’t the greatest. When it was all said and done, I got the job done.”
Phillips was five shots off her three-under 32 front nine score from Monday when she made the turn Tuesday at 1-over. She bogeyed three of her final six holes, including 18 after a medium range par putt did not find its mark. Still, Phillips was pleased with the outcome.
“It’s always nice to win in your home state,” Phillips said. “I think I came in third a few years ago in this tournament so, it feels good topull one out now.”
Phillips also had the luxury of playing in the final group, allowing her to keep a close eye on her opponents who trailed her on the leaderboard after Day 1. However, she said no matter how her fellow competitors were playing, she had to stay focused solely on her game.
“It was good because I kind of knew, but I really never try to change anything,” Phillips said of playing in the final pairing. “I don’t let it get to me. I just let them play their game and I play mine and the next shot ahead of you.”
Phillips recorded only two birdies on Day 2 after registering four on the first day of the event but was content on her ability to savor pars although knowing she left a couple strokes on the course.
“With golf its always like what if I would’ve just made that two-footer,” Phillips laughed. “So, it can always be lower, but my approach is always to go out and approach it like it’s my last golf shot. I didn’t let myself get out of rhythm and do anything different.”
Mary Keene Maars (A) of Lexington turned in the low round of Day 2 with a 1-over 71, vaulting her second overall at 5-over par for the tournament.
“It was exciting,” Marrs said. “I was in sixth after yesterday so, I made a little comeback today.”
Marrs started Day 2 with birdies on the second and third holes then added another on six to get to three under on the round. That score would be short lived for Marrs after bogeys at nine, 11, 13 and 14.
“I wasn’t putting well yesterday but I finally got my putter rolling today,” Marrs said. “I made some birdies (on the front nine) and got a good head start out there. I had a couple bad holes, but I pulled it back together. Thought I played pretty good today.”
Marrs birdied 16 and made a tough up-and-down from behind the 18th green to save par.
Olivia Hensley (A) of Ashland fell from second to third on the final day of competition after a 6-over, 76. Hensley’s approach on 18 stayed off the front of the green, leaving the former Boyd County standout and 2019 state champion with a 35-footer for birdie to tie for second.
Sarah Fite (P) of Maysville finished as the top professional in the field at 7-over. Kristina Kniesty (P) of Findlay, OH rounded out the Top 5 at 8-over.
Athena Singh (A) of Morehead finished tenth at 10-over and Isabella Christy of Paintsville finished T13 at 16-over par.
Bellefonte Country Club Pro Jeff Bostic said the move of the event from the central part of the state yielded a smaller field than he had hoped but all the competitors were highly complementary of the course. Bostic acknowledged the differences in weather from the two days of golf, stating the wind certainly played into the golfer’s course management skills.
“Monday, you didn’t see the ladies checking the wind conditions because it was pretty calm,” Bostic said. Yesterday, you would see them all throwing some grass up to see what that wind was doing. The wind always makes a factor and the second day is when it’s all on the line. It always gets a little bit tighter there when they play.”
Bellefonte Country Club celebrated its 100th Anniversary this year and with the addition of the Women’s Open, added a unique attribute that no other course in the state can claim.
“Bellefonte Country Club is the first course in Kentucky to hold every major individual tournament operated by the Kentucky PGA and the Kentucky Golf Association,” Bostic said. “It’s a great milestone for us. It means the world being with all the golf courses in the state of Kentucky, (Bellefonte) is the first one to host all the major events.”
Bellefonte Country Club hosted its first major event in 1929 when it played host to the State Open. The State Open returned in 1960 and ‘62. The course has played host to the State Amateur (1965, 2016), Mid-Amateur (2021), Senior Amateur (2019), Women’s Amateur (1939, ‘49, ‘61, ‘73), Senior Women’s Amateur (1996), Western Amateur (1967) and the KHSAA Girls’ State Championship (2003).