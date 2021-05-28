FLEMINGSBURG Seeing Sidney Argo on first base is not as guaranteed as death and taxes.
Watching Fleming County’s senior shortstop steal bases and score runs is not as certain as the sun rising in the east.
But it’s close.
Argo hasn’t needed to smash the ball to — or over — the fences as a leadoff hitter. Not when she can bunt a softball a few feet away and sprint to first base.
“I like to be able to use my speed on the bases,” Argo said. “That’s probably my favorite part, running the bases because I can help my team with that.”
Lady Panthers coach Tanna Seuferer called Argo “a great table-setter for the rest of the lineup.”
“She does her job and gets on; she’s got her speed and gets to two (second base), and then we look for our power hitters to get her in,” Seuferer said. “It’s worked out pretty well.”
Argo’s accomplishments in 2021 entering Friday’s regular-season finale against Estill County: 69 hits in 105 at-bats for a .657 batting average, 67 runs scored and 56 stolen bases in 57 attempts, as reported to the KHSAA website.
“She can hard-slap the ball,” her dad and Fleming County assistant Allen Argo said, “but when they can’t field the bunt, she goes with what she has. She kind of finds a weakness.”
Impressive numbers? Yes, but softball is just half her story: her 2,101 points from 2016-21 set a school basketball career scoring record for both boys and girls.
Softball is Argo’s first love. She started with T-ball at age 4 and moved on to Little League and travel ball. Argo has an athletic pedigree, too: former Mason County basketball and baseball star and University of Kentucky guard Ronnie Lyons is her uncle. (Lyons was later drafted by but did not play for the New York Mets.)
“He’s given me plenty of basketball tips, but I don’t get to see him that often,” Argo said. “We’ll talk on the phone sometimes.”
Argo said the majority of this year’s hits (“probably 70%,” she said) are bunts.
“Just get it in play and get on base,” she said.
Fleming County’s 14-6 home win over Mason County on April 19 is an example of how disruptive Argo can be.
In the first inning, the left-handed hitting Argo bunted down the third base line, stole second and scored on two Lady Royal errors. An inning later, she bunted and stole second again, though she didn’t score.
Mason County pitcher Marcella Gifford hit Argo in the shoulder in the fourth frame. (She eventually scored.) She laid down another bunt single down the third base line in the fifth and was intentionally walked in the sixth.
“I’ve never gotten intentionally walked,” Argo said. “I didn’t even know what was going on when I was up there.”
Argo picks up the pitch an inch after it leaves the pitcher’s hand. She said it doesn’t matter whether the ball is thrown inside or outside; rise balls, however, are a bit more problematic because she risks infield pop-ups.
“You’ve just got to take it where the ball goes,” she said. “ I feel like I don’t usually get that many inside pitches. It’s usually outside pitches I go with.”
Argo wants to play collegiate softball. A final question: Does she want to be remembered for softball or basketball?
“Honestly, both,” she said.