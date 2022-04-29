A transplant to the Tri-State in the early 1990s, Corey Allison was struck by a Lloyd landmark.
"I fell in love with the gym, first off," Allison said of the Greenhouse. "We call them fieldhouses in Toledo. It was a cut above the rest and kind of gave me goosebumps, so I always went over and checked them out a bit and always took a liking to Greenup."
Allison was in 1993 a transfer into Shawnee State's men's basketball program. Nearly three decades later, he will call Greenup County's gym home.
Allison is the Musketeers' new boys basketball coach, Greenup County athletic director Matt Thompson confirmed Wednesday.
Allison, a 2021 inductee into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of the Owens Community College 1992-93 national championship team, is a first-time high school head coach. He has spent six years as an assistant, most recently at New Boston Glenwood.
During Allison's tenure there, the Tigers played in the Ohio Division IV final four for the first time in some six decades in 2021. Allison compared that run for tiny New Boston -- which had just 74 students in grades 9-11 as of Oct. 31, according to the Ohio Department of Education -- to "Hoosiers."
Allison intends to bring a similar approach the Tigers used to punch above their weight class with him to Greenup County.
"That's one thing about the kids is, you can get the hustle out of them. You may not get the talent and the Euro steps," Allison said, laughing, "but one thing is for sure, when you're building from the ground up, like we did at New Boston, we started from just getting the kids out there just hustling and wanting to play defense and being aggressive and then letting the offense come to us."
That's Allison's coaching philosophy. He finished his career in Portsmouth as Shawnee State's single-season steals leader, according to his resume, and wants a defense-first program.
"I take the approach like cooking in a kitchen -- whatever we have in the cupboard," Allison said of his team's style of play. "I'd like to head towards up-tempo, starting with defense, rushing teams, getting them uncomfortable, being aggressive on defense and just letting offense come to us. Very defensive-minded."
Allison has been a licensed referee in Ohio since 2002 and added those duties in Kentucky last season, which he took off from coaching.
Allison will be the Musketeers' 11th head coach in a span of 17 seasons. He will seek to lend stability in a position that hasn't seen much of it of late by building Greenup County's program from the elementary level up, he said. That includes a focus on recruiting the hallways for potential players not currently suiting up, as well as retaining the Musketeers already in the program.
"A few kids ended up transferring out that ended up being standouts at other schools, so the talent is in that district," Allison said. "Just want to reach out and see if we can create a buzz and get some kids to stay and pull some diamonds out of the rough."
Greenup County sees that as a strength for Allison.
"It was very evident during the hiring process that coach Allison is passionate about helping young people meet their potential," Greenup County High School principal Jason Smith said. "His excitement and enthusiasm for the game of basketball is what our school and community are looking forward to. His commitment to continue building our program from the elementary to the high school level will grow our basketball community for many years to come."
Allison, who said he has "a love of working with the youth," lists on his resume work at the youth sports level since 1995 in Portsmouth and his hometown of Toledo, Ohio. His day job is independent case manager with PATH Integrated Health, working with youth in southern Ohio.
Allison, 51, is an alumnus of Woodward in Toledo, where he was twice All-City and All-District and once All-State honorable mention, as well as Shawnee State. He is single and has two sons -- Corey Jr. and Ky're, who was the Ohio Division III Co-Player of the Year in 2016 at Portsmouth and is the Trojans' all-time leading scorer. Ky're played one season at Marshall.
