VANCEBURG A new softball complex and beautiful weather set the scene for the 2022 16th Region softball All-Star Game when 28 of the top players in the region met on the diamond Tuesday night.
However, the players shined brighter than the glowing July sun above the two-time defending region champion Lewis County’s home field in the nine-inning exhibition in the contest deemed Team Destiny (Goins-Raceland) versus Team Nikki (Beek-Russell) with Team Nikki earning a 17-11 win.
Players ranging from graduated seniors to a seventh grader donned their school colors once again, but the competition took a back seat to many of the players’ favorite part about the event.
“It’s really fun to get to experience all the other players from other teams and how they carry themselves and play,” Lewis County’s Kayla Sullivan said.
Boyd County’s Sara Bays agreed.
“New friendships,” Bays said. “I like all the girls I got to play with today. Some of the girls you haven’t met but you’ve played against them and you know their good. I just like getting to know them and the new friendships I made.”
For many, it was the first time playing against a member of a region team as well as, the first time to make the acquaintance of their new teammate for the game.
“I didn’t know a lot of these girls coming in and getting to play with them was really fun,” Russell’s Audrey Patel said. “With them having my back and me having theirs, (it) was a new experience and I really liked it. I really appreciate the new friendships I created today.”
But the opportunity to meet new people was not limited to only the players as the coaches were soaking up time with their respective teams.
“It’s honestly nice to get to know the other girls,” Raceland coach Destiny Goins said. “They don’t know me personally and to get to talk to them and to cheer them on from not a competitor side is nice. The experience for me as a young coach is nice to be with the older coaches who have more experience, who have coached in more games and get to make decisions together.”
Lewis County skipper Chad Case was like a kid on Christmas morning waiting for the chance showcase the region’s best on his home field.
“This event for me, I’ve been thinking about it for weeks just watching all this talent come into Lewis County and put them all on one field and having the pleasure of coaching these young ladies,” Case said. “Then, come out and watch my ladies from Lewis County play the way they did, it was very surreal for me.”
One of the best parts of the event is when teammates become foes and fans were treated to one of the best matchups of the night when the game began as Lewis County’s Emily Cole went to work on Kayla Sullivan. After Sullivan fell behind 1-2 in the count, she worked the count full and slapped a single to left on a pitch out of the zone, making certain Cole did not get the last laugh on her.
“I wasn’t going to let Emily strike me out,” Sullivan laughed. “Either I had to hit or I had to walk and I knew she wasn’t going to walk me, so my only option was to hit.”
Sullivan’s hit was one of only two allowed by the Marshall University commit, which allowed her to understand the dominance that Cole brings to the circle each time out.
“You get to see it where you’ve only heard about it from other people’s eyes,” Sullivan said of Cole. “You hear people say it’s Emily Cole, she’s really good. You get to see that she’s really good and she knows how to move the ball.”
Sullivan led her team with a 4-for-4 night and scored three times from the top of the lineup to earn Team Destiny’s Most Outstanding Player Award after stepping back on the diamond for the first time since an injury sidelined her from playing in the state championship in Lexington.
“It’s very special and I talk softball very seriously,” Sullivan said of the award. “It’s the only sport that I play now, so it’s very special that I got to play again.”
Goins, who coached against Sullivan as 63rd District rivals, enjoyed the opportunity to have Sullivan in her dugout in the contest.
“Kayla, it was well deserved that she got the Most Outstanding Player for our team,” Goins said. “Scott (Ingram) and I were talking about her. We love the way she plays, the way she runs the bases and you can stick here anywhere and she does a great job. Having Kayla was a big advantage for us, too.”
Case was overjoyed with Sullivan’s performance.
“The kid came out on fire today,” he said. “I was so happy for her. She is all around, one of the best softball players in the state, in my opinion. Great kid, great attitude and one heck of a softball player. I couldn’t be more excited for her to get the Most Outstanding Player tonight. Well deserved.”
Cole represented her team as well, allowing only one run over three innings and striking out five. But Team Nikki answered with three runs in the home first highlighted by Menifee County’s Grace Rogers’ first of three hits on the night, followed by singles from Boyd County’s Sara Bays and Myla Hamilton and Rowan County’s Malana Hamm for a 3-1 lead.
“I told them when they came in, we are fine,” Case said. “Now, let’s win every inning and we went out and put three (runs) up. Emily settled in and she just started doing her thing and that was exciting to watch as well.”
Cole and Bath County’s Kirsten Vice dueled through the opening three innings before handing the ball off for what turned into an offensive showcase the rest of the way. Team Destiny tacked on six runs in the fourth and led 7-3 after six consecutive singles from Sullivan, Boyd County’s Jaycee Goad and Alex Blanton, Greenup County’s Skyler Lawrence, Rowan County’s Diamond Wills and Bath County’s Taylor Hodson present Team Nikki’s new pitcher Patel with an unwelcomed greeting to the circle.
“I just had to remember, I’m just here to have fun,” Patel said. “I just had to do my thing and something good would come out of it in the end.”
Patel did just that in the fifth and sixth, allowing a single to Ashland’s Jada Ervin in the fifth and a double to Sullivan in the sixth, with neither reaching the plate. But Patel also was gifted with 13 runs from her offense over her three innings of work which led to her earning the win.
“I told her she was doing a great job,” Case said of Patel. “We had some mishandles there in the field, but the kid pitched really well. Then she got settled in and our pitching staff was on point, today.”
Team Nikki evened the game at 7-7 through four after three consecutive doubles from Hamilton, Hamm and Rowan County’s Lauryn Eastham. Hamilton went 4-for-4 in the game to secure Team Nikki’s Most Outstanding Player.
“This is my first year playing varsity, so I didn’t even think I was going to be here,” Hamilton said. “It’s just awesome. I came in thinking it was going to be really serious and stuff, but it was a lot of fun. There was no pressure.”
Team Nikki took the lead for good in the fifth after tacking on five runs behind singles from Ashland’s Erin Patrick, East Carter’s Lydia Combs, Rogers and Cole followed by the only big fly of the game by Bays with a two-run blast to right.
“It was a 2-0 count and I just tried to not psych myself out,” Bays said. “I just got in there and hit it.”
Team Nikki led 16-7 after six but Team Destiny would not go away without a fight down the stretch. Team Destiny plated a run in the seventh and three more in the ninth.
“They never quit,” Goins said of her team. “They just kept staying alive and I’m very proud of them for that.”
Goins added: “It was just a lot of fun. Even when we were doing the draft, we knew we could put any of these girls on either team and we would be fine. It was nice to see it all come together and see them compete and it be a pretty good game in the end.”
Case said having the honor to play host to the event capped off an unbelievable year for the rookie skipper.
“I couldn’t be more excited about this whole experience,” Case said. “It’s been surreal for me. I step in as a first-year coach and win districts, win the region, win Coach of the Year and then get to bring all these talented athletes to my place. It’s been amazing. It’s been a great year for me and a great year for my program.”
But Sullivan one upped her skipper when asked about the chance to showcase their new field to all the teams in the region.
“It’s really big because our facility is really nice,” Sullivan laughed.
DESTINY 100 600 103 — 11 14 5
NIKKI 300 454 01X — 17 21 3
Vice, Erwin (4) and Grubb (7); Cole, Patel (4) and Bays (7). W—Patel. L—Erwin. 2B—Sullivan (D), Eastham (N), Hamm (N), Hamilton (N). HR—Bays (N).