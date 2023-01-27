SUMMIT Ryle defeated Boyd County on Friday night, 57-50, in a barnburner of a game that could’ve went either way.
“Ryle just executed down the stretch,” Boyd County coach Pete Fraley said. “Our execution was just off a bit. I was proud of our effort, but they are a really tough team.”
For Ryle, who is the 14th ranked team in the state according to KHSAA’s RPI, it is the 12th road win this season in a year where the Raiders only have five scheduled home games.
“I think the big thing here was our defense there at the end finally making some stops,” Ryle coach Katie Haitz said of the difference-maker on the night. “I thought also on the offensive side, we became more patient with it."
"And we got some transition, which is huge for us," she added. "We worked the ball inside and out and started getting some offensive boards as well. Boyd is a good team.
I’m really happy and excited to be here to play them and Russell tomorrow. It’s a great atmosphere.”
Ryle, who is No. 7 in the state at the 3-ball, put their long-range accuracy on display, jumping out to a quick 9-0 lead.
Ryle senior Abby Holtman, who hit the 3-pointer for the ninth point, set the all-time record at Ryle for made 3-point shots, among both girls and boys, with that basket.
“It’s awesome,” Haitz said of the accomplishment. “She’s worked really hard for that. We’re so proud of her. I know she’s not done yet. She’s a great shooter for us. She understands the game and knows what’s going on.”
Boyd County wouldn’t be intimidated by the shooting prowess of the Raiders, pulling within one point before another Holtman 3 gave Ryle a 16-12 lead to close the first frame.
The Lions turned up the heat in the second quarter, rattling off a 13-2 run through much of the frame.
The Lions saw points during the second frame from junior Audrey Biggs, who returned from an ACL injury she suffered several months ago.
“It’s still kind of surreal,” Fraley said of Biggs’s return. “I’m still nervous. I was nervous before the game for her, but I’m just happy to see her back out here. The kid loves basketball and she worked so hard to get here.”
After taking a 25-20 lead, Ryle woke back up. As the buzzer sounded, it was Holtman again who sank a 3-pointer to sneak Ryle back in the lead, 27-26.
At the half, it was Holtman who led in scoring with 12 points, all from behind the arc.
“We’ve been in a lot of games like this,” Haitz said of the close matchup far from home. “We only have five home games this year, so we’ve been in this situation. We always try to get ourselves in situations so we can learn. The big goal for us, when we get to districts, which is a tough district, is that these moments will help us get ready to hopefully play well there. We want to be ready in these pressure situations and do well in our region.”
Boyd County was led by sophomore Emilee Neese with 11 at intermission.
The Raiders made a third of their 15 3-point attempts in the first half. The lone non-Holtman 3-pointer came from freshman Jaelyn Jones.
Despite being in the N0. 7 in the state for made free throws, Ryle attempted zero in the first half.
“I thought we played real solid defense, after those first three 3s they made,” Fraley said. “I thought we set down and guarded them really well. We stepped in passing lanes, I had Neese and Opell getting hands on balls, and of course Taylor [Bartrum] is always all over the place. Overall, I thought it was a good team effort.”
Both teams' play looked unkempt in the first half of the third quarter, with a handful of turnovers, a few fouls, and only two made field goals apiece. The result was a 29-29 tie.
The two squads settled down in the latter half on the way to a 39-37 fourth quarter lead for the Lions.
Boyd County looked to run out of steam in the fourth quarter and the Raiders capitalized.
“I think where we got in a little hole early and we exerted so much energy to get back that in the end it took its toll on us,” Fraley said. “We were kind of spent.”
After seeing the game tied 45-45 with under four to play, Ryle put their foot on the accelerator for a 10-0 run that put the game out of reach and ultimately secured the victory.
Holtman, who now has 270 career made 3-pointers, led all scorers with 19.
Boyd was led by junior Jasmine Jordan who had 15 points, as well as 10 rebounds.
Boyd County (13-5) quickly turns around to play against Ashland on Saturday night.
“We’re going to come out and try to give the same effort tomorrow night that we gave tonight,” Fraley said. “If we do that, we’ll be fine.”
Ryle (17-6) will stay in the area to face Russell on Saturday.
“It’s going to be another battle,” Haitz said of the matchup. “(Russell’s Shaelyn) Steele is so good we have to make sure we take care of her. We’re just going to go out there, play our game, and try to get another W.
RYLE FG FT REB TP
Holtman 6-14 2-2 3 19
Eubank 5-10 2-4 3 12
Johnson 3-9 5-6 4 11
Baker 4-9 0-0 10 8
Jones 2-7 2-2 2 7
Carrington 0-1 0-0 2 0
Fong 0-1 0-0 1 0
TEAM 7
TOTAL 20-51 11-14 32 57
FG Pct.: 39.2. FT Pct.: 78.6. 3-pointers: 6-17 (Holtman 5-9, Jones 1-5, Carrington 0-1, Fong 0-
1). PF: 11. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 17.
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Jordan 6-19 3-7 10 15
Biggs 4-9 2-3 1 11
Neese 4-10 2-2 2 11
Bartrum 3-11 2-2 10 9
Opell 1-3 0-2 3 2
Stevens 0-5 2-2 6 2
TEAM 7
TOTAL 18-57 11-18 39 50
FG Pct.: 31.6. FT Pct.: .61.1 3-pointers: 3-14 (Biggs 1-2, Bartrum 1-4, Neese 1-5, Stevens 0-1,
Jordan 0-2). PF: 11. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 15
Ryle 13 14 10 20 — 57
Boyd Co. 12 14 13 11 — 50
