ASHLAND When Jack Alley wrestled the football away from Belfry’s wide receiver at midfield in the closing seconds of Ashland’s 10-3 semifinal victory last Friday at Putnam Stadium, he did it for family.
His Tomcat family and his blood family, which happens to be a Tomcat family, too.
Alley is the 15th member of his Walter family circle to wear maroon and white dating back to 1948, when Lafayette Walter played before they had facemasks on the helmets.
Lafe has more Tomcat history in him, from an opposite perspective — as the coach at Russell in 1970 he directed a 6-0 victory, the first in history for the Red Devils over Ashland.
John Paul Walters played in 1949 and 1950 when “The Toe” kicked a famous 15-yard field goal that defeated Ironton, 3-0.
There were six brothers in the Walter(s) family – Lafayette, John Paul, Jack (grandfather and namesake of this year’s Jack), Dick, Teddy and Grady. The last three brothers were Catlettsburg Wildcats.
But through the years, Tomcats with the Walter family connection were prominent players. There was Jack Walter in 1952, Randy Walter in 1969, Jimmy Walter in 1978, honorable mention All-State lineman Phil Walters in 1981, Bruce Walter in 1981, Danny Walter in 1982, Scott Walter in 1983, Rusty Burke in 1990, Dwight Walter in 1990, Adam Elkins in 1998, Michael Walters in 2004, Drew Walters in 2012 and now Jack Alley.
The family had T-shirts and sweatshirts printed up with “Walter Family Tomcat Tradition” and everybody who has played listed.
Dwight Walter was a starter in the secondary for the 1990 state champions. Thirty years later, his cousin Jack has a similar opportunity.
“Our family has a rich tradition, just like the Tomcats,” Alley said. “It makes me want to play harder. I know my family is there and they want that from me. It’s not just the Walters family. My dad’s brother (Greg Alley) was on the JAWS team in 1975.”
Jack Alley said his cousin Dwight texted him before the semifinal game to say he was proud of him. “That really meant a lot, knowing family is out there supporting me,” Jack said.
Dwight Walter said his advice to his cousin and the rest of the Tomcats was to “enjoy the moment because it will go fast. Win or lose, you’ll spend the rest of your life analyzing every second of it.”
Walter said playing on the 1990 championship team is embedded in his memory bank.
“I remember coming into the (Putnam) Stadium after we won and they drove the bus into the stadium and circled the field,” Walter said. “I felt like the Beatles with kids running after the bus. If you lose, it’s not going to be as amazing, but enjoy the moment. I still remember the last seconds of the game ticking down, looking down wearing that Tomcat uniform and thinking, ‘I’ll never be in a football uniform again unless I’m playing dress-up.’ You don’t realize it when you’re that age how special it is.”
In 1990, the Tomcats had to defeat Russell to advance to the playoffs and the Red Devils’ coaching staff included Dwight’s father, Grady, one of the best assistant coaches in northeastern Kentucky history. He was a right-hand man to Ivan McGlone for years.
His son intercepted a pass near the Russell sideline and returned it for a touchdown on Senior Night in Putnam Stadium. It was his father who called the pass play.
“He says, ‘I called the number one pass play, but didn’t say to throw it to No. 1 (his son’s number),’” Dwight said.
Because of being cautious with COVID-19 because of the health of his father and mother, Dwight said he hasn’t seen the 2020 Tomcats in person but has watched through MyTown TV broadcasts. Walter said he’ll either listen to Dicky Martin call the game Saturday or purchase the video feed.
Jack Alley said playing for the Tomcats and reaching the state final isn’t something he’s taking for granted. He understands what’s on the line.
“I grew up watching my cousins, Michael (Walters) and Adam (Elkins),” Alley said. “I thought they were the coolest guys. I liked watching Cody Withrow from that time too. He was a really good receiver.”
Alley has caught eight passes, including two long ones that went for the first and second touchdowns in his Tomcat career. The interception to clinch the semifinal victory is another highlight that he has already stored away. He’s seen it on video and in photographs several times through social media channels.
“In my head, I was thinking, ‘Stay over the top, don’t get beat deep,’’’ Alley said. “It was really quick in my head. The quarterback threw a good ball.”
It’s likely the Ashland secondary will get its biggest test against Elizabethtown’s strong passing attack. The Tomcats have allowed only 4.5 points per game and had double figures scored on them just once.
“Credit to coach (Chad) Tackett and coach (Tony) Love,” he said. “Coach Tackett always puts together a great game plan. There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff that people don’t see.”
What Jack Alley is sure to see is a family of fans in the stands at Kroger Field cheering every second for him.
He will then hand the Walter family football to his brother Eli, who will join the Tomcat varsity as a sophomore and become the 16th in the family to wear maroon and white.