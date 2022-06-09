ASHLAND One player successfully navigated several roadblocks on her path to defend a region title.
The other fought valiantly in the postseason and made school history before she was done.
The two squared off in a memorable battle at the Ashland Tennis Center in the region tournament championship match on May 18.
Ashland’s Abby Meek prevailed over East Carter’s Maria Hayes in a three-hour marathon. Meek came back from a set down to win, 11-9, in a third-set tiebreak.
Ashland coach Eddie Sizemore said Meek’s opportunity for a second straight crown was filled with obstacles. Her season was limited to two regular season contests before the region tournament started due to injury and illness.
Meek kept supporting her teammates even when she couldn’t be on the court with them.
“She’s the best team player we have,” Sizemore said. “She’s always watching the other players and cheering them on. She was out for the whole regular season. She dislocated her left shoulder and was out three weeks. Then she got the flu. She only played two matches before regionals. She had a really great end-of-the-season run.”
Meek was named The Daily Independent All-Area Player of the Year and was named to the All-Area team for the fourth time. The junior used the same determination in the championship match that she had used all year long.
“I remember being down and I had to keep fighting,” Meek said, “and find a way to come back. Winning that match helped my momentum going into the state tournament.”
Hayes was one of Meek’s two regular-season opponents.
“In both matches against Maria, (Meek) got down 4-1,” Sizemore said. “They were only seven days apart. She just kept grinding and fighting and trying to find a way to win.”
Meek won her first match at the state tournament, 6-0, 6-0. She fell in the next round but looks forward to her senior year after a successful, although shortened, junior season.
“It’s different,” Meek said of winning a second region championship. “There is a lot more to back up with it. It felt really good to defend the title. ... My backhand slice, my confidence and my forehand are my biggest improvements (this year).”
Hayes became the first girls player in East Carter history to win a state tournament match. The senior also stands alone with four appearances on the state stage.
Hayes defeated Iroquois’s Mauwa Adolphe in straight sets without dropping a game. She earned her fifth All-Area nod.
“She played really well,” said East Carter coach Jeff Porter after the historic moment. “She was under control, didn’t make mistakes, kept the ball in play and overpowered the girl. Her groundstrokes were terrific. She served well and placed the ball well. She did a lot of things right today.”
Isabella Mayhorn and Abby McGuire gave Ashland two more members on the All-Area team.
Russell also had three players earn All-Area distinction: Bella Quinn, Ava O’Neal and Anna White.
Quinn and O’Neal teamed up to advance to the region semifinal in doubles. White was one of the last four players standing in singles. The trio played on the state stage in Lexington.
They helped the Red Devils reclaim the region team title after Ashland had won the previous two. First-year coach Margaret Eastham said the team always showed excitement and enjoyment when they played.
“My girls were little fighters after all the work and the hours they put in,” Eastham said. “They just had fun with the drive that they had. I have quite a few newbies. They may not know the history.
“They just came in and played,” she added. “I tried to tell them, ‘Do you realize what you have done?’ Fun is what motivates them. It made a big difference.”
Eastham was named Coach of the Year after guiding Russell back to postseason prominence. She acknowledged and appreciated the top-level tennis talent that assisted her this year.
Former state champion Kierstin Hensley was also part of the coaching mix.
“I have a high respect for coaches and all that they do,” Eastham said. “Not only on the court, but everything off the court to make it all come together. I had a team of people with me. My husband, Greg, and my son, Michael, helped out with the girls team. My daughter-in-law Kierstin (Hensley) Eastham helped a lot.”
Rose Hill Christian’s Bellamee Sparks and Lakin Deerfield made the team as region doubles champions. The duo won its opening match at the state tournament at love and took the next match to a third-set tiebreaker before falling, 10-6.
Rowan County’s Lydia Copher and Natalie Northcutt reached the region final and collected the school’s first state doubles appearance in more than 30 years.
It was an all-Lawrence County championship match in the 15th Region Tournament. Kennedy Gauze bested teammate Ashlyn Osborn in the final to give Gauze her second straight crown.
Johnson Central and Morgan County were also represented by a pair of players.
Diya Patel and Madelyn Robinson advanced to the 15th Region doubles final for the Golden Eagles. Cora Beth Hammonds and Lily Litteral represented the Cougars well with a region semifinal appearance.
Boyd County’s Sydney Ramey and Greenup County’s Ava Dupuy both turned in stellar seasons to make the team.
The newspaper’s sports staff selected Player and Coach of the Year. The team was determined by region tournament finishes and coaches’ vote.
