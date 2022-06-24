The 2022 The Daily Independent All-Area boys track and field team. Front row, from left: Trenton Hannah, Brock Thomas, Parker Gallion and Braxton Noble. Second row, from left: Cam Bell, Tyson Sammons, Christian Waugh, Gavin Brock, D’Marques Kershner and Adam Sworski. Third row, from left: Mason Lykins, JB Terrill, Austin Howard, Hudson Cox, Cole Sexton and David Harless. Fourth row, from left: Mason Newsome, Riley Anger, Grant Chaffin, Dylan Adams, Davis Brown and AJ Barker. Absent from photo: Brady Bell, Dwaylon Dean, Trevor Gibson, Ike Henderson, Judah Hill, David Hutchinson, Dougie Oborne, Wyatt Perkins, Logan Pinkley, Brevon Ricker, Rolen Sanderson and Kaden Wilson.