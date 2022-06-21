CANNONSBURG In keeping with the procedure Boyd County follows for its own annual baseball team photos, Frank Conley respectfully declined to pose for The Daily Independent All-Area team photo at Larry Addington Field.
Conley, content to cede the spotlight to his players, couldn't avoid it for one brief moment about two and a half weeks earlier.
Jake Biggs, who had just pitched a dominant complete game in the Lions' victory in the 16th Region Tournament final, spotted Boyd County's coach at the base of the mound in the postgame celebration at Don Hardin Legion Field in Morehead.
Biggs made a beeline for Conley and gave him an extended hug.
"We've gotten pretty close over the years," Biggs said of himself and his coach. "I look at him as like a second dad, and being able to experience that with him, I know it meant the world to him and it meant the world to us to get him his first one."
The emotional embrace wasn't so much a spontaneous moment as it was the progression of a long-running conversation, Conley said -- longer than any Lion would've liked, but sweet in its punctuation.
Biggs broke in as a part-time starting shortstop for Boyd County as a seventh-grader and had pursued a region title ever since -- fruitlessly, until his final opportunity.
"He played soccer and basketball, and it didn't work out there," Conley said of Biggs, "and he said, 'I'm gonna play every sport I can until I get one.' And that was kind of the culmination of things. It was a relief for him to get the one he wanted, and the same thing for me. We were both kind of after the same thing there."
And after helping the Lions get it, both received top All-Area billing.
Biggs is the Player of the Year after a sensational senior season that saw him blossom into a feared hitter who also got the ball on the mound in Boyd County's biggest games.
Conley collected Keith Prater Memorial Coach of the Year honors after directing the Lions to their first region championship in eight years and their first state tournament victory in 17 years.
Boyd County won 21 of its final 24 games after a slow start. Conley credited the turnaround to the Lions' rallying effort in a loss to Apollo in its final game of a spring-break trip to Myrtle Beach, as well as their response to early trouble in their first game back in the commonwealth at defending region champion Raceland.
"We go out and take the worst round of infield we've ever had, and we give up three runs in the first inning," Conley recalled of the meeting with the Rams, "and everybody's looking at everybody (like), 'Oh boy, here we go again.'
"And we get it together and end up winning that game, and that started us on that streak a little bit and got us going."
Biggs epitomized the Lions' mentality in that game, pointedly telling Conley not to take him off the mound as he labored late. Conley didn't, and Biggs went the distance in a 5-4 Boyd County victory.
Though then-Lions coach Brandon Ramsey correctly predicted Biggs "is going to be a nice player" after his first varsity start at shortstop in 2017, that willingness to take center stage felt a long way away to Biggs at the time. Competing with and against 18-year-olds, he still had a full year and change of schooling left at Boyd County Middle School at that point.
"A young kid coming in, you feel like everybody's bigger and better than you," Biggs said. "Everybody IS bigger and better than you. But I think coming in that young helped me get to where I am now, just getting experience and learning the game. It's way quicker the older you get, so I think that actually helped me out."
Biggs sped up opposing pitchers as a senior to the tune of a .450 average, with 44 runs scored, 30 RBIs and 12 doubles. He also turned in a 1.27 ERA, bolstered by consecutive complete-game shutouts of Rowan County in the region tournament final and Danville in the first round of the state tournament.
Biggs fanned 62 hitters in 55 innings and compiled a 6-2 record. The Pikeville signee was voted the region's Player of the Year by the state coaches association.
His progression mirrored that of the Lions, who under 1996 Boyd County alum Conley regained what they believe to be their rightful spot atop the 16th Region.
"It gives me chill bumps thinking about it right now," Conley said. "This is where we wanted to be."
Conley touted Boyd County's first senior class under his direction in 2019 with beginning the Lions' march back to that status.
"(The general public sees) the end of it, you see the plaques and trophies and stuff like that, but you don't see the steps that get you there," Conley said. "Those guys helped start it, and then the COVID year (canceled season in 2020), and everybody pushed us to where we're at, and these guys were able to get us over that hump."
The business-like Conley also displayed a willingness to let his hair down -- or, more literally, to dye it. He sported a bleach-blonde look in Lexington.
"A couple guys started doing it early on, and I had told some of them, 'Yeah, if we win the region, I'll do that,'" Conley said. "Time passed, and you don't think anything about it. And we win the region, and (Conley's son) Wyatt was like, 'Hey, you said you'd do that!'
"I've always told him, to be a man, you gotta keep your word. It's a lesson learned to keep your mouth shut sometimes."
Conley is Boyd County's first All-Area Coach of the Year since Ramsey claimed that accolade in 2010. Biggs is the Lions' first Player of the Year since Jacob Barnwell in 2015.
Alex Martin, Luke Preston and Jacob Vanover joined Biggs to give Boyd County an All-Area team-high four honorees.
Martin hit .388, scored 34 runs, drove in 40, stole 20 bases and homered five times. He posted a 1.08 ERA in 26 innings, with 45 strikeouts. Martin was 4-0.
Preston batted .482, scored 33 times, drove in 36, doubled 16 times and had five dingers.
Vanover batted .360 and supplied 34 runs, 28 RBIs and 15 doubles. He compiled a 2.94 ERA and fanned 62 opposing hitters in 50 innings with a 5-3 record.
16th Region Tournament runner-up Rowan County had three players voted onto the All-Area team: Chase Alderman, Chance Furnish and Hayden Mains.
Alderman, a first-team All-State selection bound for Eastern Kentucky, hit .375 with 53 runs, 29 RBIs, nine doubles, four homers and 24 stolen bases. He had a 1.86 ERA with 84 strikeouts in 49 frames and a 7-2 record.
Remarkably, Alderman was All-Area in four sports as a senior. He also got that nod in basketball, football and soccer.
Furnish hit .419, drove in 45 runs and scored 22. Mains batted .455, scored 53 runs, drove in 28 and doubled a dozen times. He had a 1.20 ERA with 62 strikeouts in 40 2-3 innings and a 5-2 record.
East Carter, Fleming County, Greenup County, Lawrence County and Raceland each placed two players on All-Area.
Connor Goodman and Andrew Tomolonis represent the region semifinalist Raiders, whose 21 wins were their most since 2012.
Goodman hit .411, scored 20 runs and drove in 30. Tomolonis assembled a 1.47 ERA with 75 strikeouts in 57 innings. He went 8-1.
Larkin McKee and Braden Clark were selected for the Panthers, who had their most wins (21) since 2010.
Clark hit .459, drove in 39 runs, hit 13 doubles and four homers and drew a region single-season record 43 walks.
McKee batted .310, scored 28 runs, drove in 20 and doubled nine times. He struck out 111 batters in 66 1-3 innings with a 2.74 ERA and 8-4 record.
Brock Kitchen hit .321 and doubled 11 times for the Musketeers, while Carson Wireman batted .344, scored 22 runs, drove in 19 and had a 3.09 ERA. Wireman fanned 81 batters in 54 1-3 innings.
The Bulldogs' Bryce Blevins, headed for Marshall, was selected region Player of the Year by 15th Region coaches. He had a 0.97 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 50 1-3 innings and went 8-1. Blevins batted .368 with eight doubles, three homers and 38 RBIs.
Lawrence County's Luke Patton, bound for Army, hit .462, scored 32 runs, drove in 31 and homered seven times. He had a 1.72 ERA and punched out 80 batters in 53 frames. Patton went 6-2 on the hill.
Clay Coldiron and Conner Hughes rep the Rams. Coldiron hit .381, scored 30 runs and drove in 31. He netted a 1.44 ERA with 39 strikeouts in 34 innings.
Hughes batted .440, scored 46 runs, drove in 31 and swiped 27 bases.
Elliott County, Fairview, Russell, Rose Hill Christian, Paintsville and Bath County garnered one All-Area selection apiece.
The Lions' Nathaniel Buckner hit .480, scored 28 runs and struck out 114 hitters in 67 innings.
The Eagles' Jaxon Manning batted .430, scored 25 runs and drove in 23. He had a 2.38 ERA with 54 strikeouts in 47 frames.
JK McKnight represents the Red Devils. He fashioned a 0.51 ERA with 93 strikeouts in 55 1-3 innings and a 6-2 record. McKnight batted .388 and scored 23 runs, with 13 doubles.
Chase Pennington hit .473 and struck out 68 hitters in 40 innings for the Royals, who finished the year above .500 and with double-digit wins for the first time since at least 2003.
The Tigers' Baron Ratliff hit .430, scored 45 runs and drove in 55. He doubled and homered 12 times apiece and stole 20 bases.
The Wildcats' Jayce Smith batted .442, scored 26 runs, drove in 39 and doubled 20 times -- second-most in a season in 16th Region history.
Alderman, Biggs, Blevins, Buckner, Kitchen, Manning, Preston, Smith, Tomolonis and Wireman are each second-time All-Area selections.
