RICHMOND Fairview entered its final match of All “A” Classic state volleyball pool play on Saturday morning knowing it needed a win to advance to the championship bracket. And the Eagles came up with exactly that, knocking off Whitefield Academy, 2-0 (25-20, 25-16), at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena.
Then, dismay.
Fairview remained tied with Pikeville and Eminence at 2-1 apiece at the end of pool play, with only two teams from each pool eligible to advance.
The first tiebreaker was head-to-head. All three teams had split with each other — Fairview lost to Pikeville, 2-0, on Friday night before beating Eminence, 2-1. And the Panthers, after sweeping the Eagles on Friday, lost to the Warriors, 2-1, on Saturday.
The second tiebreaker, per All “A” rules: Match record among teams tied. That didn’t resolve the situation either.
The third tiebreaker: sets won between teams tied. That’s where Pikeville and Eminence separated themselves from Fairview: the Panthers took one set off the Warriors in their loss, and Eminence won a set in its defeat to Fairview. But the Eagles’ loss to Pikeville was a 2-0 sweep (25-20, 25-20).
That gave Eminence and Pikeville three sets won apiece and Fairview only two, sending the Panthers and Warriors into the championship bracket and Fairview to the consolation rounds.
The Eagles dropped their first contest there on Saturday to Clinton County, 2-1 (25-22, 23-25, 25-14).
Fairview, which won its first 16th Region All “A” title to reach Richmond, is 18-6 and still views the experience as positive, coach Rick Lambert said.
“The players were excited to make it to the All “A” state tournament,” Lambert said. “All the hard work over the last few years finally paid off. I’m very proud of their performance. We hope to make it back there next year."
Charlee Hobbs got things started for Fairview on Friday against Pikeville with 16 kills and two aces. Kiera Loving dished 21 assists and Graycin Price produced seven digs and three kills.
Against Eminence later Friday, Hobbs had 11 kills and nine digs to go along with two aces. Price had five kills, 15 digs and two aces and Shelby Marcum netted 11 digs and two aces. Kameron Fry had four kills and nine digs and Loving produced four kills, four blocks, 15 assists and 12 digs. Marista Tackett chipped in six digs.
And against Whitefield Academy on Saturday morning, Hobbs came up with 10 kills and eight digs. Marcum and Price collected 11 digs apiece, Fry had five kills and seven digs, and Tackett and Loving both made six digs. Loving added 10 assists.
St. Henry took down Louisville Holy Cross 2-0 (25-15, 25-6) in the All “A” final. The Crusaders swept Pikeville and Ballard Memorial before that to reach the title match on Saturday.