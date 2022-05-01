OWENSBORO Raceland had strong moments in each of its All "A" Classic state pool play games on Saturday, but came up winless in three outings to bow out before the championship round.
The Rams fell in walk-off fashion to Shelby Valley, 7-6, in their first game of three at Jack Fisher Park and lost their final outing when Green County scored four runs in the top of the seventh to top Raceland, 14-11.
In the middle game, the Rams scored four runs in the top of the first inning against Somerset but conceded seven in the bottom half in a 12-6 setback.
Shelby Valley 7, Raceland 6
The Rams led 6-1 through three and a half innings, built largely by a four-run third inning, but the Wildcats scored in each remaining frame to rally.
Makena Francis went 3 for 3 and drove in two runs for Raceland. Reagan Mackie scored two runs.
Olivia Bowling, Lily Napier and Hunter Adkins each had two hits for Shelby Valley. Bowling drove in two runs. Emily Adkins and Hunter Adkins scored two runs apiece.
Emily Adkins got the win, throwing 4 2-3 innings in relief of Napier. She allowed one unearned run, fanning 10 Rams and walking two while yielding two hits.
Davanna Grubb went the distance for Raceland. She had six strikeouts and one walk. Of the seven runs the Wildcats scored, two were earned as the Rams committed five errors to none from Shelby Valley.
RACELAND 104 100 0 -- 6 6 5
S. VALLEY 100 131 1 -- 7 11 0
Grubb and Vance; Napier, E. Adkins (2) and J. Adkins. W -- E. Adkins. L -- Grubb. 2B -- Mackie (R), Francis (R), Napier (SV). 3B -- Francis (R).
Somerset 12, Raceland 6
The Briar Jumpers rebounded from the Rams' four-run first frame with seven runs of their own in the bottom half. Raceland tallied one more in the second, but Somerset pulled away with a five-run third.
Bryna Wellman doubled twice for the Rams and scored two runs. Mackie and Baylee Burney chipped in two hits each.
Mackie drove in two runs and Alexis Boggs scored twice.
Sarah White drove in five runs and homered for the Briar Jumpers.
Kaley Harris had two hits, two RBIs and two runs for Somerset.
Emme Goforth, Emry Pyles, Jazlynn Shadoan and White each scored two runs.
Makenzie Bradley went the distance for Raceland. Of the 12 runs allowed with which she was tagged, just three were earned as the Rams committed seven errors to the Briar Jumpers' three.
Bradley had four walks and four strikeouts.
Carly Cain got the win in the circle for Somerset.
RACELAND 410 001 0 -- 6 10 7
SOMERSET 705 000 X -- 12 6 3
Bradley and Vance; Cain and Langford. W -- Cain. L -- Bradley. 2B -- Vance (R), Wellman 2 (R). HR -- White (S).
Green County 14, Raceland 11
The Rams rallied from deficits of 6-2 and 10-6 to lead by a run entering the seventh inning.
But the Dragons touched off for four runs in the top of the final frame to finish off an undefeated day in pool play.
Wellman had three hits, three RBIs and two runs to pace Raceland (9-13).
Mackie collected three hits and Francis and Kaitlin Kartchner netted two apiece. Mackie and Grubb each drove in two runs.
Mackie scored three runs. Boggs tallied twice.
Bella Johnson and Lily Beard scored four runs each for Green County. Tatum Caulk scored two.
Beard had four hits and Allie Burris and Kaylee Judd collected three apiece. Caulk, Catie Church and Caselyn Brown produced two hits each.
Judd got the win in four frames of relief.
Grubb went the distance in the circle. Half of the runs she allowed were unearned. She struck out eight Dragons and walked two.
Errors once again loomed large. Raceland booted it six times and Green County committed no fielding miscues.
GREEN CO. 140 104 4 -- 14 18 0
RACELAND 200 405 0 -- 11 11 6
Caulk, Burris (2), Judd (4) and Be. Johnson; Grubb and Vance. W -- Judd. L -- Grubb. 3B -- Wellman (R). HR -- Caulk (GC).