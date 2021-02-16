Another of Kentucky’s premier high school sporting events has fallen victim to circumstances beyond its control.
The All “A” Classic state tournament was canceled Tuesday, mere hours before it was to begin a day late due to weather and road conditions.
West Carter’s boys and girls were set to represent the 16th Region in Richmond. Both defended their region small-school crowns but will be unable to test their mettle on the state All “A” level.
“It’s heartbreaking for the girls, especially seniors,” Lady Comets coach Faith Conn said. “Everyone dreams of senior year and all the memories you will make. This trip has been the highlight of most of the players’ year, every year. I know the girls were very excited about the trip and the chance to play at the state level again.
“However, most of them are sitting at home without power and can’t leave their house. So they understand, but that doesn’t take the heartbreak away.”
West Carter’s girls beat Raceland on Sunday afternoon, 73-36, to earn the 16th Region All “A” title. The Comets boys edged Raceland in a 62-61 thriller Feb. 5 to win that championship.
Both of those games had been postponed numerous times before the girls final reached its completion the day before the All “A” state event was originally scheduled to begin.
“I just hate it for our guys,” West Carter boys coach Jeremy Webb said. “They fought so hard to pull out the win against Raceland in the region finals. To overcome all the obstacles that they have been faced with leading up to that game and then go win it just says so much about who they are as a group. I’ve been so proud of them.”
Personnel from participating schools said in interviews with The Daily Independent and on social media that they had been told by All “A” personnel that state police had blocked some roads teams needed to use to reach Richmond.
Trooper Shane Goodall, spokesman for Kentucky State Police Post 14 in Summit, said he was not aware of any area roads blocked by state police but that U.S. Interstate 65 was shut down Tuesday afternoon due to a fatality accident.
The small-school state tournament’s cancellation continues a 12-month period in which the whole boys 2020 Sweet 16 and the majority of the girls state tournament were called off, in addition to nearly the entirety of the high school spring sports season and this year’s Kentucky 2A events for medium-enrollment schools.
Those were all wiped out in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kentucky high school sports resumed en masse in September, with delays, schedule changes and cancellations having become commonplace during that time. The All “A” cancellation, however, wasn’t because of the coronavirus.
“It's definitely a gut punch,” Patrick Kelsch, coach of 10th Region boys small-school champion Robertson County, told The Ledger Independent. “We practiced and prepared to make a deep run at Richmond, but Mother Nature stays undefeated.”
Concurred Webb: “Not getting to play the All ‘A’ State is definitely another missed opportunity, but I have confidence that we will bounce back yet again and be ready to finish what they started once this weather breaks.”
