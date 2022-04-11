OLIVE HILL "Getting back to Owensboro has been at the top of our list since the end of last season," Raceland softball coach Destiny Goins said Monday night. "Tonight our girls came out and did what they had to do to secure their spot."
Convincingly.
Reagan Mackie homered and doubled twice and Davanna Grubb threw a one-hitter as the Rams topped Fairview, 10-0, in five innings at West Carter to lock up their eighth consecutive 16th Region All "A" Classic championship.
Raceland (7-5) scored five runs in the first inning and banged out 13 hits to the Eagles' one. Mackie had three of them, all for extra bases, scored three times and drove in four runs.
Bryna Wellman and Baylee Burney also had three hits apiece for the Rams. Burney had two RBIs. Wellman tallied two runs.
Grubb went the run-rule-shortened distance, recording 10 strikeouts against one walk. The Rams played error-free defense behind her.
Annabelle Menshouse took the decision for Fairview (11-2), which was off to its best start since at least 2003 and lost for the first time since opening day. Menshouse had the Eagles' lone hit.
Earlier Monday, Raceland topped host West Carter, 16-0, in five innings in semifinal play, while Fairview advanced to the title game by virtue of forfeit.
Wellman, Burney and Kaitlin Kartchner had three hits apiece for the Rams, who blew it open with a 10-run second inning.
Wellman and Kali Vance each drove in three runs and Mackie and Burney knocked in a pair apiece.
Kartchner, Burney and Savannah Ratliff each scored three runs. Wellman crossed the dish twice.
Makenzie Bradley limited the Comets (3-9) to two hits in five innings. She had eight strikeouts and five free passes.
"Both Davanna and Makenzie had nice outings tonight," Goins said. "We played well as a whole and executed at the plate in both games."
Camryn Burton was West Carter's pitcher of record. Brandi McGlone had both Comets hits.
The All "A" region semifinals were scheduled to be played Monday, followed by the title game on Tuesday, but the championship tilt was moved up a day when Menifee County (1-12) pulled out of the tournament earlier Monday, Raceland athletic director Tom Collins said.
The Rams are in Pool C for All "A" State play, along with with Green County, Shelby Valley and the to-be-determined 12th Region champion, for Day 1 in Owensboro on April 30. The top two teams advance from each of four pools to the championship bracket the next day.
"I’m looking forward to State with this group of girls," Goins said.
RACELAND 2(10)2 02 -- 16 14 0
W. CARTER 000 00 -- 0 2 4
Bradley and Vance; Burton and Holbrook, Williams . W -- Bradley. L -- Burton. 2B -- Burney (R), Wellman (R), Ratliff (R), Vance (R).
FAIRVIEW 000 00 -- 0 1 2
RACELAND 521 2X -- 10 13 0
Menshouse and Tackett; Grubb and Vance. W -- Grubb. L -- Menshouse. 2B -- Mackie 2 (R), Wellman 2 (R). HR -- Mackie (R).