OLIVE HILL The only thing missing for Allie Stone on Wednesday night was the sound of glass shattering when she entered the gymnasium, much like that of Stone Cold Steve Austin.
Stone was just that, stone cold, in dropping 28 points and 10 rebounds to lift the Lady Comets to a 53-43 win over Bishop Brossart in the opening round of the girls All “A” Classic state sectional at the Harold L. Holbrook Athletic Complex West.
“Tonight, she was incredible,” West Carter coach Faith Conn said. “Like I say every time, she wants to win and she finds a way to win. Tonight, when we needed points and we weren’t hitting, she took care of it and kept us in that game until we could really figure out our flow again. It’s just so nice to have her on my team and not the other team. She played incredible tonight.”
But Stone was not the only shining star for the Lady Comets as their defensive effort limited the Lady ‘Stangs leading scorer Marie Kiefer to only one point in the opening stanza and seven at the break by using a mixture of zones to slow the towering forward.
“Our big thing was be wherever Kiefer was,” Conn explained the defensive strategy. “It was kind of a box-and-1 but not really. It looked like a lot of different things. Luckily tonight, it worked for us and my girls bought in and they played fantastic defensively. They played as hard as they could and in that zone, they all played their role really well.”
West Carter opened a 12-9 lead over Bishop Brossart behind eight points from Stone after the Lady Comets made certain the 6-foot-2 Kiefer was properly positioned for the Lady Comets to attack the rim.
“With (Kiefer), it wasn’t going to be a foul,” Conn said. “She was a little bit taller than all of us. So any time we took it against her, it was a block. In order for us to score—our game is to drive and kick or drive and score—for us to do that, we had to pull her out of the lane. Our girls executed that and they figured out how to pull her out and they kept her out. They didn’t dive when it was their turn.”
Stone said once her forwards made their move, she could make hers.
“We knew we had to get our post out on the three-point line and get her out of there,” Stone said of Kiefer.
West Carter stymied Bishop Brossart in the first half and headed to the locker room with a 31-20 lead. But the second half would favor the visiting Lady ‘Stangs and Kiefer made an instant impact, netting eight points and grabbing four rebounds as the visitors held the Lady Comets scoreless until midway through the frame while erasing all but two points of West Carter’s 13-point margin it had built.
Kiefer finished with 17 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks.
Leading 37-35 after three, the Lady Comets found an answer to solving the Lady ‘Stangs defensive pressure and Stone looked like she was picking her next victim each trip down the court as she patiently worked through every ball screen until she found the matchup she liked.
“They had a pretty strong defender on me and once I got that switch, I knew that I could find a seam and I could get in it and could dump whenever they helped,” Stone said.
Conn said the defensive switch was expected and once her squad gathered momentum, they were able to execute down the stretch.
“First quarter, we looked good and handled it well and then we forgot a couple things,” Conn said. “By the fourth quarter, we figured things out again and attacked it a little bit better and Allie, of course, she’s just so ball smart and when she figures out how she can manage it out there, she’s just great at what she does.”
West Carter never trailed and outscored Bishop Brossart 16-8 in the final quarter.
Elizabeth Middleton added 10 points for the Lady Comets.
West Carter will travel to Walton-Verona in the quarterfinal of the All “A” state tournament on a date to be determined.
BROSSART FG FT REB TP
Rowe 1-8 0-0 2 3
Jump 5-12 0-0 1 10
Parker 2-4 0-0 1 4
Macht 3-8 1-2 4 7
Kiefer 6-14 3-4 13 17
Crowe 0-1 2-2 1 2
Seffen 0-1 0-0 0 0
Kramer 0-1 0-0 1 0
Hummel 0-0 0-0 0 0
TOTAL 17-49 6-8 23 43
FG Pct.: 34.7. FT Pct.: 75.0. 3-pointers: 3-12 (Rowe 1-4, Jump 0-3, Steffen 0-1, Kiefer 2-2, Kramer 0-1, Crowe 0-1). PF: 16. Fouled out: Rowe. Turnovers: 15.
W. CARTER FG FT REB TP
Middleton 4-11 2-2 3 10
Bond 0-0 0-0 1 0
Stone 10-17 8-9 10 28
A. Henderson 2-3 0-0 3 5
Rayburn 0-1 0-0 0 0
Jordan 0-2 3-4 3 3
Gilliam 2-5 2-2 4 7
Steagall 0-0 0-0 1 0
TOTAL 18-39 15-17 25 53
FG Pct.: 46.2. FT Pct.: 88.2. 3-pointers: 2-6 (Middleton 0-1, Stone 0-1, Rayburn 0-1, Henderson 1-1, Gilliam 1-2). PF: 10. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 19.
B. BROSSART 9 11 15 8 — 43
W. CARTER 12 19 6 16 — 53
Officials: Roy Wright, Jeff Callahan, Mike Whisman.