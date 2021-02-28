WALTON Walton-Verona had one game plan in mind Sunday afternoon when it welcomed West Carter in the All “A” Classic state quarterfinals.
Do not let Allie Stone touch the ball.
Mission accomplished.
The Lady Bearcats hounded the junior guard, with one guard chasing her everywhere she went on the floor and if she did get the ball, the closest person to her joined in for a double-team until she gave it up.
The result — Stone was limited to only two points at the half, six total for the game and managed to get up only four shots as Walton-Verona strong-armed West Carter, 62-32.
“She’s such a good player and such a crafty scorer,” Walton-Verona assistant Rianna Gayheart said of Stone. “We sat the girls down and watched film and I was brutally honest. We knew if we could take our guards and take away her points per game and not allow her to create opportunities that they were going to have a hard time beating us.”
Walton-Verona opened a 12-2 lead to start the contest after a 10-0 run forced a pair of early West Carter timeouts. Leading the surge for the Lady Bearcats was Maggie Buerger, who flirted with a double-double before the half. By the time the clock struck zeroes, Buerger netted 16 points while grabbing 12 rebounds — both game-highs — and both well above her season averages of 8.1 and 5.5, respectively.
“Just this crazy year, it’s been hard to get into a groove, and these last couple of games she’s really come on,” Gayheart said of Buerger. “She’s playing the best she’s played all season and right at the perfect time for us.”
West Carter coach Faith Conn was caught off guard by the timidness her squad showed against Buerger, especially when she seemingly moved at will once she touched the rock.
“Our girls usually play good against big girls, especially against Bishop (Brossart),” Conn said. “Tonight, I think we pushed (Buerger) up some, but I think we were so worried about their guards that we got mixed up and didn’t execute as good as we thought we could.”
Amelia Henderson pulled West Carter to within eight at 16-8, but missed the and-1 free throw to open the second quarter and the Lady Comets got no closer. Kylie Lay drained one of her three triples to push the lead to double digits and the two-time All “A” state runner-up maintained the edge the rest of the way.
Henderson led the Lady Comets with eight points.
West Carter trailed 35-17 at the break and 20 seconds into the final stanza, Haylee Neely pushed the lead to 45-25.
“They executed to a T,” Gayheart said of the Lady Bearcats’ game plan. “We have a great staff and we watched a ton of film. We knew what we needed to do and had a couple days to prepare for it, and we really stuck to the game plan and executed perfectly.”
Conn echoed the execution statement.
“They definitely played fantastic,” Conn said. “We gave all the effort we could, we just didn’t execute like they did.”
Walton-Verona scored 10 points more than its season average but did so with a methodical patience at the offensive end, using nearly 60 seconds of clock before finding the shot it wanted. Many times throughout the game, the Lady Bearcats would pass up a good shot to get a great shot, much like Lay’s third 3 of the game that came after Grace Brewer passed up a wide-open layup to find her teammate all alone in the left corner for the trifecta.
“We’ve had a couple games like that where we have to know our limits, and running up and down with certain teams just isn’t our game,” Gayheart said. “We’ve had plenty of practice of doing that and our guards have plenty of experience and were ready to take on that responsibility.”
Lay and Neely both finished with 13 points for the Lady Bearcats, who will meet the winner of Berea and Owsley County in the semifinals on Friday — hoping to return to their third consecutive appearance in the final.
Rayheart stood in for 10th-year coach Mark Clinkenbeard, who missed the game after receiving his first round of treatment for cancer. Many of the Lady Bearcats’ supporters waited until Rayheart emerged from the locker room after the game and showered her with applause and support, and the players did not miss out on the congratulations either.
“It just speaks to him as a person, with the community that we have behind us already,” Gayheart said. “We have a philosophy through our program that when one girl graduates, the next girl steps up. That’s how we’ve treated it as a coaching staff. I’m the one yelling and screaming, but I have a phenomenal staff behind me. Emotionally, it’s been really hard, but we have a lot of leaders and we’re ready to win for him.”
W. CARTER FG FT REB TP
Middleton 2-5 0-0 3 4
Bond 2-6 0-2 3 5
Stone 2-4 2-2 5 6
Rayburn 0-0 0-0 1 0
A. Henderson 3-9 1-7 3 8
Jordan 2-7 2-2 5 6
Gilliam 0-7 0-0 1 0
Burton 1-1 0-0 0 3
H. Henderson 0-0 0-2 1 0
Steagall 0-1 0-0 0 0
TOTAL 12-40 5-15 21 32
FG Pct.: 30.0. FT Pct.: 33.3 3-pointers: 3-12 (Burton 1-1, Middleton 0-2, Bond 1-2, Stone 0-1, A. Henderson 1-4, Gilliam 0-2). PF: 13. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 14.
W. VERONA FG FT REB TP
Neely 4-6 3-4 3 13
Heuser 1-3 22 0 4
Brewer 3-4 0-0 7 6
Carrico 3-6 0-1 4 6
Gamm 0-0 0-0 0 0
Lay 5-10 0-0 1 13
Schneider 1-1 0-0 1 2
Buerger 7-11 2-2 12 16
Rodgers 0-0 0-0 0 0
Hall 0-1 0-0 0 0
Hatton 0-1 2-2 1 2
TOTAL 24-43 9-11 29 62
FG Pct.: 55.8. FT Pct.: 81.8. 3-pointers: 5-13 (Neely 2-2, Heuser 0-1, Brewer0-1, Carrico 0-1, Lay 3-7, Buerger 0-1). PF: 12. Fouled out: Rowe. Turnovers: 11.
W. CARTER 6 11 8 7 — 32
W.-VERONA 14 21 8 19 — 62
Officials: Robert Swanigan, Chris Kinmon, Ryan Morris.