RACELAND It seems like every January, the Raceland girls basketball locker room is cold.
The Lady Rams' Kierston Smith was not. Her 20 points and 10 rebounds were enough to give her team a 43-36 win over Rose Hill Christian in Tuesday's 16th Region All “A” Classic semifinals.
“Tournament time, you're always happy to advance,” Raceland coach Ron Keeton said. “We know we didn't play very well; Rose Hill took the fight to us.
“They were the aggressor all night long, and we stayed back on our heels.”
With just six Lady Royals – Avary Newell, Gabby Karle (who led with 13 points Tuesday), Jewelia VanKeuren, Baylee Stephens, Nessa Wright (who is out three weeks with a high left ankle sprain) and Baylee Trimble – on the roster, you would understand if Rose Hill coach Nick Karle quoted Genesis 17 before every practice, game and team after-school snack.
“To me, it's a David-Goliath matchup now every time we face anybody,” coach Karle said. “We're a small school as it is … We're just going to keep on fighting and fighting and fighting and try to take down some giants along the way.”
Such are the verities of trying to reverse a culture of calamity; Rose Hill had 12 players in June, and Karle has asked volleyball players and other athletes to come out for basketball.
“Changing the culture has not been easy at a school where they expect to lose,” Karle said. “I've changed that culture … we did not give up, we did not give in.”
To be sure, Karle speaks with an traveling evangelist's fervor.
“Look at what we did last week; we beat Bath County and Greenup County in one week," he said, "something we haven't done in (14) years."
Keeton didn't see any overconfidence from his team. “We talk all the time about understanding every opponent is dangerous no matter the number of kids they have or the talent they have,” he said.
Raceland (2-2) started Tuesday with a 13-4 first-quarter lead. Smith had seven points and Emma Picklesimer had four.
Rose Hill (2-3) didn't score until Stephens knocked down a bucket nearly four minutes in.
If you thought the Lady Royals would need 27 tanks of oxygen by halftime, you'd be incorrect.
Yes, Raceland cruised ahead, 19-8, after Smith's bucket with 4:48 left in the first half, but the Lady Rams didn't score again until Smith's score with six ticks remaining.
In between, there were Rose Hill moments to remember: Stephens' field goal and block, a VanKeuren basket, Karle's block and Trimble's 3-pointer.
And voila: Rose Hill trailed by just 19-15 before Smith scored.
“We were 1-for-8 behind the (3-point) line the first half,” Keeton said. “We were 3-for-12 at the rim the first half. If you can't make two-footers, you're in serious trouble.”
Reagan Mackie's five points over the final 1:27 of the third quarter put Lady Rams ahead, 32-21, with a quarter to go.
“Thank goodness for Reagan Mackie; she came in and knocked down shots,” Keeton said. “It was a huge factor in the win.”
Mackie opened the fourth quarter with a field goal that gave Raceland its largest lead at 34-21. Rose Hill reprised the second stanza, and by the time Karle knocked down a pair of 3s, the Lady Royals were a Corvette chasing down a bicycle – Raceland led by only 38-35 with 3:13 remaining.
“We were trying to make sure that Karle didn't get to the lane on us,” Keeton said. “Henceforth, we gave her too much of a cushion and gave her the wide-open 3, and she knocked them down.”
Trimble and Stephens added nine and eight points, respectively. Mackie finished with nine points.
Raceland meets the Menifee County-West Carter winner in the final. That game was postponed from Tuesday, with no make-up date yet announced.
ROSE HILL 4 11 6 15 — 36
RACELAND 13 8 11 11 — 43
Rose Hill (36) — Newell 3, Karle 13, Van Keuren 3, Stephens 8, Trimble 9. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Trimble 3, Karle 2, Newell). FT: 4-10. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.
Raceland (43) — Smith 20, Collins 6, Picklesimer 6, Mackie 9, Maynard 2. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (Smith and Mackie). FT: 9-11. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.