OLIVE HILL Menifee County's early shot-making on Monday night was like a windfall that kept Paul Ricker from having to dig into his piggy bank.
"We made shots early and that's not us," the Wildcats' coach deadpanned. "We have the ability to make shots, but we don't usually shoot it like we did in the first quarter. So when that happened, we started firing on all cylinders. Our defense picked up. ...The game plan never really took effect because I never expected to shoot the way we did."
Menifee County made 21 of 37 shots in the first half -- 56% -- en route to a 30-6 lead after one quarter and a 50-11 edge at intermission in a 67-13 victory over Fairview in the 16th Region All "A" Classic quarterfinals at West Carter's John "Hop" Brown Court.
Kelsie Woodard scored 14 points -- the last of which was her 2,000th career tally -- for the Wildcats (10-7). Hannah Harris scored 15 points, all from the perimeter -- knocking down five of her eight tries from 3-point range -- and Andi Wells dropped in 11.
"That's what we see in practice every single day," Ricker said of Harris's performance. "She relaxed and saw a couple go down, and all bets are off then."
The Wildcats also benefited from 27 Eagles turnovers -- 20 of them in the first half.
Fairview game-planned to take away Woodard and keep an eye on Menifee County's Jaycee Gevedon, Eagles assistant coach Jeff Humphrey said. Gevedon had made 32 triples coming into the game, while Harris owned just eight.
Fairview came out in a 2-3 zone, but Harris bombed away over it, "and then when we had to go man-to-man defense," Humphrey said, "they're just so much bigger than us, we're outsized, and it made it really tough for us."
Needing one bucket to reack the 2K mark, Woodard came back into the game late in the first half with most of her fellow starters already sitting. She scored in transition down low with 28 seconds to go in the first half, then watched with the rest of Menifee County's starting five for the entire second half.
"Honestly, I didn't think I was ever going to (hit 2,000)," the fifth-year senior said. "It wasn't really something I (set out) to achieve. But I'm really proud of my team tonight. We all played really well."
Ricker thinks Woodard, a willing passer out of the post, hitting that mark is worth celebrating because of her mentality.
"The reason it's special, in my opinion, is because she's so unselfish," Ricker said. "She looks to pass more than she looks to score. That's where we butt heads the most, is she's always trying to kick it to shooters. She can be so dominant. So to see her get her 2,000th while being that type of player is special."
The Eagles (5-8) have already matched their win total from 2021 but were outmanned against one of the region's consistently strong All "A" programs. Fairview kept coming, though, even with a big deficit and a running clock for the entire second half, perhaps best exemplified by eighth-grade reserve guard Madison Caskey throwing herself after a ball headed out-of-bounds late in a game long since decided.
"That's all we stressed at halftime -- just forget the score, play hard, and whatever you do, don't quit," Humphrey said. "We have some that really battle."
Grace Worthington's six points led Fairview. Ashton Stidham had five points and seven rebounds.
Humphrey skippered the Eagles on Monday, though head coach Mo Mullins was back on the bench after a series of health problems kept him away for the previous six games.
Menifee County advances to meet West Carter in the semifinals. It's the sixth straight year the two have met in the All "A," with the Comets winning the previous five encounters.
MENIFEE CO. 30 20 13 4 -- 67
FAIRVIEW 6 5 2 0 -- 13
Menifee County (67) -- Parks 2, Ke. Woodard 14, Gevedon 7, Harris 15, Baker 5, Hall 5, A. Wells 11, Deihl 4, Burgess 4, M. Wells, Ka. Woodard. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Harris 5, Gevedon, A. Wells). FT: 2-7. Fouls: 7.
Fairview (13) -- Stidham 5, Worthington 6, K. Loving 2, Newton, Mi. Caskey, Wallace, M. Loving, Ma. Caskey, Meade, Ruley. 3-Pt. FG: None. FT: 1-4. Fouls: 8.