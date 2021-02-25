OLIVE HILL Jeremy Webb went a little Allen Iverson on his team after the game Wednesday night in the opening round of the All “A” Classic state sectional.
“I went into the locker room and said, ‘Who needs practice? Who needs practice, right?’” Webb joked.
West Carter entered the contest with Robertson County with only a couple of practice sessions due to last week’s trio of winter storms and had not played a game since last traveling to Greenup County on Feb. 9.
The layoff did not seem to bother the Comets as they erased multiple six-point, fourth-quarter deficits before upending the visiting Black Devils in overtime for a 71-63 victory at the Harold L. Holbrook Athletic Complex West.
“So proud of our effort and I felt like we out-worked and out-fought them,” Webb said. “At the end of the day, we had some stretches where we played pretty good basketball, but we out-worked our opponents. We were more physical than them around the basket and we out-worked them.”
Minus the limited practice sessions and lack of games, Webb knew a tall challenge awaited his team in the form of 6-foot-5 Justin Becker, who entered the game averaging 27.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per outing. The Comets held the Black Devils’ big man in check most of the contest while making him earn every point he scored.
“You hold Becker to 20 points and he had 12 of them from the free-throw line,” Webb said. “So, he only gets four field goals. That’s huge. We rotated bodies through and stayed physical on him and tried to keep him from getting things at the rim. We practiced some zone to help neutralize maybe some things that he was doing, but he’s such a physical and very good basketball player I was worried about our matchup. So proud of how my guys were with him.”
But the Comets fed off the energy of their own “big man,” 5-foot-7 Gage Leadingham, who finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds and lacked only a pair of assists of matching the feat his older brother accomplished in his playing days, the illustrious triple-double.
“I wished someone would’ve told me to make a couple more passes,” Leadingham laughed.
Webb added additional info on his stat line, “he almost had the quad,” when tossing in Leadingham’s five swipes.
“The game that he played, he just does everything for us,” Webb said of Leadingham. “He’s an energy guy for us and that’s just awesome. The effort and the want-to that he has is just great. That’s the kind of kid you want on every basketball team and every kid that we coach to have that kind of attitude.”
While Leadingham set the stage for the amazing finish, senior Tyson Webb provided the jaw-dropping performance in the extra period with an and-1 that gave the Comets the lead for good with 2:31 to play in overtime, followed by a stick-back on a miss by Leadingham and the final nail in the coffin with a triple from the top of the key that gave West Carter a 67-62 lead.
“In the overtime especially, you could just see it,” coach Webb said of Tyson’s play. “He was so mad that he had left his opportunity at the end of the game, he was so upset, he was like, ‘This isn’t going to happen. I’m not going to let this slip away.’ He just decided at that point in time that he was going to dig in and he played a really good overtime for us.”
Webb missed the front end of a bonus while tied at 59-59 with 15 seconds to play in regulation, but the senior celebrated the come-from-behind win after the horn sounded with a monstrous dunk on the goal closest to his bench, finishing with a game-high 23 points.
West Carter and Robertson County competed in a track meet over the opening eight minutes, with both teams torching the nets from downtown. West Carter went 5 of 6 while Robertson County was 4 of 6 and after the Comets staked a 17-11 lead on a Webb trifecta with 2:45 to play in the first, the Black Devils stormed back with a 13-5 run and a 24-22 lead after one.
“I started to think, we can’t run like this for 32 minutes or even 36,” Webb said. “We can’t continue to play like this because we’d had two or three practices. You saw us in that second quarter get fatigued and played very, very sloppy in that quarter. But we’ve not played enough basketball games to know that you don’t take breaks on the defensive end and you get the ball in your hands offensively and you stay patient and that helps us get our rhythm back. We’re learning. We’ve got two and a half weeks of the regular season left and it’s like this is mid-December for us."
Sebastian Dixon totaled 17 points for Robertson County.
West Carter trailed by three in the final seconds of the first half and appeared to have a chance to trim the deficit to one or tie the game at 37-37, but a missed shot brought a whistle against the Comets, which sent the Black Devils to the line with no time on the clock for a pair of freebies. Joshua Pilosky hit both and sent his squad to the break up five. But the 10th Region small-school champs never pushed the lead to more than six, leaving the Comets feeling the game was never out of reach.
“When you keep it at two possessions, that’s a quick spurt,” Webb said. “I just kept feeling like if we could get control of the game and get the lead, that we would be in good shape being that we were on our home court. It was such a grind and they are such a good basketball team.”
Trevor Callahan added 15 points for the Comets and Landon Nichols kicked in 12.
When Leadingham was asked about possibly opting out of practices and games for another two weeks, he laughed before gathering his thoughts for his response.
“I won’t be doing that because our first day back we were all dead out of shape and breathing hard,” he chuckled. “I think we had a lot of fight in us and that’s what kept us going.”
West Carter will play host to the winner of Walton-Verona and St. Henry at a time to be determined.
ROBERTSON CO. FG FT REB TP
Dixon 5-12 3-3 1 17
Dice 6-7 0-0 4 12
Becker 4-11 12-14 10 20
Dotson 2-8 0-0 3 5
Horn 2-3 1-3 0 5
Pilosky 1-3 2-2 4 4
TOTAL 20-44 18-22 22 63
FG Pct.: 45.5. FT Pct.: 81.8. 3-pointers: 5-18 (Dixon 4-8, Becker 0-3, Dotson 1-6, Pilosky 0-1). PF: 18. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 14.
W. CARTER FG FT REB TP
Webb 9-15 2-3 6 23
Nichols 5-8 2-3 4 12
Callahan 6-12 1-2 8 15
Berry 0-3 1-2 3 1
Jones 1-3 0-0 0 2
Leadingham 5-12 1-3 12 12
Sammons 2-6 1-1 3 6
TOTAL 28-59 8-14 36 71
FG Pct.: 47.5. FT Pct.: 57.1. 3-pointers: 7-15 (Leadingham 1-2, Webb 3-6, Callahan 2-5, Sammons 1-2). PF: 20. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 12.
ROBERTSON CO. 24 15 8 12 4 — 63
W. CARTER 22 12 11 14 12 — 71
Officials: Roy Wright, Jeff Callahan, Mike Whisman.