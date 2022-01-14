OLIVE HILL West Carter is far from an inexperienced team, but coach Jeremy Webb always keeping his eyes peeled for signs of growth.
The Comets are still getting acclimated as a group and found the perfect time for it to all come together against Menifee County on Thursday night.
The second 16th Region All “A” Classic semifinal produced a game of runs in the opening half. West Carter scored the first nine points against the Wildcats on its home floor only to see their opponent respond with nine of the next 11 to trail by just two after one quarter.
“We talked about having stretches during the game where we would struggle offensively,” Webb said. “We hit that late in the first quarter. We jumped out 9-0 really quick and then only scored two points the rest of the quarter.”
“We talked about being consistent for 32 minutes,” he added. “We are continually growing as a basketball team. It’s an area where we have to get better.”
The scoreboard at John “Hop” Court showed an 11-11 tie early in the second frame. The Comets produced another offensive surge, a 16-2 run, and this time, Menifee County could not recover.
West Carter ended the first half outscoring its opponent, 23-9, on the way to a 66-50 win.
Webb credited both ends of the floor for the victory.
“We felt like our defense frustrated them,” Webb said. “We wanted to make it difficult on their three scorers to get clean looks. (Trey) Abner is a good basketball player around the basket. (Eli) Johnson is a nice player on the perimeter. We wanted to keep those guys under 25 points, and if we did that, we felt like we would be successful.”
The Comets’ flourished again in the third quarter to finish with a 22-9 edge and put enough distance between themselves and the Wildcats.
The Comets will meet 62nd District and small-school rival, Elliott County, in tonight’s championship game.
The two teams have combined to win six of the last eight All “A” region titles. West Carter will be searching for their third straight crown against the Lions.
“It’s going to be like a district tournament atmosphere,” Webb said. “With these types of games and playing familiar opponents, they are good games to play to prepare ourselves as we get to the important time of the season.”
Landon Nichols tallied 27 points to lead West Carter (5-6). Jackson Bond added 12 points. Nichols has become more aggressive on the offensive side of the floor. He saw increased minutes last season after Bond missed most of the campaign with a knee injury.
“He has a lot of experience,” Webb said of Nichols. “Jackson only played five games last year. It’s taken him a little while to get back. Our team is getting better every time we step on the floor.”
Eli Johnson led the way for Menifee County (8-9) with 16 points. Jamison Williams produced 13 points.
MENIFEE CO. 9 11 9 21 — 50
W. CARTER 11 23 22 10 — 66
Menifee County (50)—Johnson 16, Craft 5, Abner 5, Ricker 6, Williams 13, Manley, Smith, Donathan, Hatton 5, Jackson, Perkins. 3-Pt FGs: 6 (Johnson, Craft, Hatton, Williams 3) FT: 10-13. Fouls: 12.
West Carter (66)—Dailey 2, Bond 12, L. Nichols 27, A. Nichols, Jones 2, Fuston 4, Maddix, Boggs 7, McGlone 9, Rayburn 3. 3-Pt FGS: 3 (Bond 2, Boggs) FT: 5-7. Fouls: 9.