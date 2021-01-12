OLIVE HILL Jeremy Webb didn't like what he saw in the first two minutes of Monday night's game.
The next 14 more than made up for it.
After Menifee County took a 9-4 lead on West Carter in the 16th Region All "A" Classic semifinals, the Comets put together a 48-11 run to close the first half and cruised to a 78-48 victory at John "Hop" Brown Court.
Defending small-school region champion West Carter will try to repeat that distinction on Thursday against Raceland.
"The first two minutes of the game, we were kinda standing around," Webb said. "Too much standing and watching and weren't moving without the basketball, and once we got engaged, I really felt like our guys ran the floor well and shared the basketball well.
"And when you have a team that's sharing and moving the basketball and playing well together like that, that's what every coach wants to have."
Sam Jones provided punch off the bench for the Comets, scoring a team-high 16 points. Logan Berry joined him in double figures in a reserve role with 11 points. West Carter outscored Menifee County in points off the bench, 38-0.
"I really liked how our young guys came in," Webb said. "We're growing as a team. You're seeing so much ugly basketball early on in the season, just because guys haven't had the opportunity to play that much, but once you get a couple weeks in, things should start to mesh and come together a little bit."
West Carter went to backcourt pressure to change the game early.
"That excites me," Jones said. "That gets me fired up, when (Webb) wants to speed up the game a little bit. It gets me going. That's the way we play."
Trailing 9-4, the Comets rattled off 11 consecutive points to go ahead. Menifee County's Eli Johnson slowed the spurt by hitting a 3-pointer with 20 seconds to play in the first quarter, but West Carter's Trevor Callahan answered from downtown at the :01 mark of the first frame.
West Carter extended the lead to double digits to stay a minute and a half into the second quarter, put the running clock in motion on Landon Nichols's bucket 59 seconds into the second half and led by as many as 44 on two occasions.
The Comets outrebounded the Wildcats, 41-22, which was a point of familiar frustration for Menifee County.
"We just weren't rebounding, and our transition defense was horrible," Wildcats coach Tim Swartz said. "This is our third game and we've been outrebounded horribly. It's a problem.
"We're really young. We have no experience. We're hoping to get better as the year goes on, if we get to play."
Nichols scored 13 points -- 10 of them in the third quarter -- to give West Carter (3-1) three players in double figures. Nichols's 12 rebounds gave him a double-double.
And the Comets are still waiting for projected starter Hunter Sammons, who is recovering from mononucleosis.
"Once we get to full strength, I like who we are," Webb said.
Johnson poured in 21 points to lead all scorers for Menifee County (0-3). Joe Davis added 16.
Swartz saw a positive in the style of play. West Carter played more quickly than the Wildcats' first two opponents, Estill County and Morgan County, he said.
"We think we want to be an up-and-down team, but we've never seen up-and-down," Swartz said. "It was a little bit of a shell-shock when they started pushing on us, and we couldn't get back, or wouldn't get back."
Menifee County remains without a win in the All "A" since 2012. West Carter won its 17th consecutive game in the series.
MENIFEE CO. FG FT REB TP
Johnson 7-14 6-8 3 21
Craft 1-2 1-2 7 3
Davis 6-16 3-4 5 16
Ricker 1-9 0-0 1 2
Brooks 3-7 0-0 3 6
Tackett 0-0 0-0 0 0
Williams 0-0 0-0 2 0
Hatton 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 1
TOTAL 18-48 10-14 22 48
FG Pct.: 37.5. FT Pct.: 71.4. 3-pointers: 2-12 (Johnson 1-2, Davis 1-2, Ricker 0-7, Brooks 0-1). PF: 7. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 13.
W. CARTER FG FT REB TP
Bond 3-9 2-2 3 8
Webb 3-11 0-0 5 7
Nichols 6-7 1-2 12 13
Callahan 3-4 0-0 4 7
Leadingham 2-4 1-1 3 5
Jones 5-6 4-4 1 16
Berry 5-7 1-2 7 11
Boggs 2-4 0-0 3 4
Rayburn 0-2 1-2 0 1
Dailey 2-6 0-0 0 4
Fuston 1-2 0-0 2 2
Team 1
TOTAL 32-62 10-13 41 78
FG Pct.: 51.6. FT Pct.: 76.9. 3-pointers: 4-11 (Jones 2-2, Webb 1-3, Callahan 1-1, Bond 0-2, Dailey 0-2, Leadingham 0-1). PF: 10. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 8.
MENIFEE CO. 13 7 11 17 -- 48
W. CARTER 21 31 18 8 -- 78
Officials: Nathan Sutton, Jeremy Ruckel and Kenny Kegley.