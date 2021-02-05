OLIVE HILL West Carter’s locker room might need a fresh coating of paint after coach Jeremy Webb’s motivational speech with his Comets trailing Raceland by 10 at the half on Friday night.
Raceland led West Carter by 14 points in the second quarter, but when the final stanza began, the Rams’ lead was only one as both teams settled in for a seesaw battle down the stretch.
“I just think we need a little slap in the butt to get going sometimes,” Gage Leadingham said of the halftime pep talk. “We’re working on getting out and playing like that in the first half. I think most of it was Webb getting after us and giving us a nice hind-end rippin’.”
Leadingham defined the tale of two halves in his performance after having only two points, one assist and one steal at the break. However, the senior dumped in 12 points and five dimes in the second half, one of which gave the Comets their first lead of the night, 44-43, with seven minutes to play on a no-look pass to Logan Berry.
The senior gave the Comets the lead thrice in the final period of play and called game on a pair of free throws with 10 seconds to go for a 62-61 win to secure back-to-back 16th Region All “A” Classic titles for the Comets.
Leadingham’s 14 points, mixed with a game-high six assists and four steals, aided the Comets from a lackluster performance in the first half into a championship effort in the final 16 minutes.
“We were playing a little bit passive,” Leadingham said. “They had a ton more rebounds than us and we wasn’t rebounding it at all. Coach Webb pretty much gave us a good one and said we needed a leader. Me and a bunch of our seniors stepped up and came together and started playing good.”
Fellow senior Tyson Webb echoed the words of Leadingham about the refocusing message sent at the break.
“He lit us up at halftime,” Tyson Webb said with a grin of coach Webb’s message. “It was just getting us out there and playing as hard as we could. That’s our game, just going out there and being scrappy.”
The contest featured five lead changes and three ties in the final seven minutes after the Comets were forced to bounce back from double-digit first half deficits in back-to-back games.
“I don’t know if that’s flat or just a lack of playing games and practice,” Jeremy Webb said. “We’ve not played against a zone that much at all and this is just like the third week of the season, maybe more like the end of the second. You’ve had to reboot. You put that into play and I don’t really know what we’re going to be yet.”
Webb said he challenged his squad at the break, especially after the season-ending injury to Jackson Bond (ACL) Wednesday night opened the door for someone to step up.
“We’ve got a bunch of veteran guys out there,” Webb said. “Some of them haven’t played a lot of varsity basketball, but I have a few of them that have. We lost one on Wednesday night that had a lot of varsity experience and we were just looking for someone to step up and start making plays for us, and Tyson started doing that to start the third quarter. He got five quick points coming right out and then it kind of propelled us and we started getting into the flow of the game and played pretty solid from there on out.”
Tyson Webb led the Comets with 15 points.
But it was Leadingham who signed, sealed and delivered the win on a pair of assists that caught Webb’s attention, followed by his resolve when the game was on the line.
“When Gage hit that bounce pass to Landon Nichols for a layup, man, that’s just beautiful basketball,” Jeremy Webb said. “Those are momentum plays. It’s a pretty play, but it’s a play that he makes a lot, so it becomes very natural to him to do so. When you see a play like that, our bench and our fans really get into it and it just helps propel the game in our favor.”
Raceland burned a timeout after Leadingham’s first free throw gave the Comets a 61-58 lead and admitted he told his coach he was going to finish off the comeback with the next shot.
“I looked over at (coach) Webb and I said, ‘I’ll hit this all day. This is it,’” Leadingham said. “Coach came over and said, Gage is going to hit this and if they come down and hit a 3, don’t take the ball out and let the time run out.”
Tyson Webb knew the game was in the bag.
“I was overly confident that he was going to hit the shot and we were going to win the game,” he said. “Gage is awesome. He pretty much won that game for us.”
It was almost like the Comets knew the final outcome before it happened as Kirk Pence raced the length of the floor and hit a running 3 to pull the Rams to within one as the clock continued to run.
“Four points with 10 seconds to play and their ball out of bounds,” coach Webb said of the final sequence. “Do not take that ball out of bounds. The shot went in somewhere around six. Five and change to six and we just let it roll and they kept trying to jam it into the referee. I told our guys I would watch the count and if they start counting on this, I’ll bust a timeout.”
The ball never made it into the hands of a Comet player as Leadingham and Tyson Webb met at midcourt with a celebratory chest bump as the horn sounded.
“He’s got a motor and he just loves playing,” coach Webb said of Leadingham. “I didn’t even know if we were going to have him. Mid-December, he goes down with three cracked ribs and a punctured lung and I’ve got Hunter Sammons out with mono. Then you are battling the COVID stuff with a couple guys early. It’s been such a challenge and that’s all you can say. But our kids have been resilient and they’ve taken advantage of these opportunities whenever we can get them.”
Raceland opened the game on an 8-2 run sparked by Pence, who scored nine of the Rams’ first 10 points. Pence led all scorers with nine after one and had 13 at the break. But the Comets’ defensive pressure limited Pence to two points in the third and held Raceland to only seven points in the frame.
“We just didn’t make enough plays and their pressure bothered us,” Raceland coach Bob Trimble said. “We got in a hurry and when we would call something and run it, even if the guy wasn’t open, we thew it to them. It’s just some stuff we have to iron out after seven games into the season. Give (West Carter) credit. They kept fighting. Just a tough one.”
West Carter forced 19 Raceland turnovers and the Rams went 0 of 4 from long range out of the locker room after hitting 5 of 8 from downtown in the first half. West Carter provided multiple styles of defensive pressure that stymied the Rams down the stretch.
“If three people are on you, somebody is open,” Trimble said of the pressure the Rams faced. “I thought Landyn (Newman) made some big shots and is starting to become someone we can trust (with the ball). We have to trust those guys on the floor and if you have two or three guys on the ball, you have to find the open guy and let’s keep playing. I liked our effort and liked our fight tonight.”
Pence led the Rams with 24 points. Newman added 13. Isaiah Perkins netted 10 off the bench in an expanded role after Raceland found two starters with three fouls in the first half.
“Perkins was big and Landyn was big,” Trimble said. “Both those guys played real well. Isaiah is a capable player. He’s long and he scores it; he just has to learn some of what we’re doing. He was big and I was hoping he would have a big night tonight because offensively he can do some good things for us.”
West Carter will meet Fifth Region small-school champion Washington County in the opening round of All “A” State.
RACELAND FG FT REB TP
Floyd 2-5 1-2 4 6
Pence 9-13 4-4 2 24
Newman 5-13 0-0 6 13
Gallion 0-0 1-2 5 1
Reed 1-1 3-5 7 5
Perkins 4-6 0-0 2 10
Gauze 0-1 2-2 1 2
Farrow 0-0 0-0 0 0
TOTAL 21-39 11-15 27 61
FG Pct.: 53.8. FT Pct.: 73.3. 3-pointers: 8-17(Floyd 1-3, Pence 2-3, Newman 3-7, Perkins 2-3, Gauze 0-1). PF: 19. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 19.
W. CARTER FG FT REB TP
Webb 5-12 2-3 3 15
Nichols 4-4 0-0 3 8
Callahan 5-13 0-0 2 10
Berry 2-3 0-0 2 4
Jones 1-3 3-5 2 5
Sammons 0-6 6-6 3 6
Leadingham 5-13 2-2 3 14
TOTAL 22-54 13-16 18 62
FG Pct.: 40.7. FT Pct.: 81.2. 3-pointers: 5-16 (Jones 0-1, Callahan 0-1, Sammons 0-4, Leadingham 2-2, Webb 3-8). PF: 16. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 7.
RACELAND 18 18 7 18 — 61
W. CARTER 15 11 16 20 — 62
Officials: Joe Coldiron, Jeff Callahan, Charlie Graham.