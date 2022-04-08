RACELAND “You do what you do!” the fan yelled at Clay Coldiron.
Raceland's right fielder had just crushed a two-run homer to left field during Thursday's 16th Region All “A” Classic semifinal against West Carter, and his smile as he rounded third base probably showed what the Rams felt. They shot down the Comets, 17-2 in four innings, on their home field.
The defending 16th Region Tournament champions meet Fairview, a 6-5 semifinal winner over Menifee County, for the small-school title at 6 p.m. Friday.
Coldiron heard the fan, Ryan Parsons, scream his congratulations – and joyously, unashamedly grinned.
“I couldn't help it,” Coldiron said.
Rams coach Marty Mills said it was hard to say if Thursday was the best his team has played.
“We're getting better,” Mills said. “We've got a young team … we're starting to put some at-bats together really well.”
Coldiron was a factor from near and far – besides the home run, his 4-for-4 night included a couple of singles, a double, five runs batted in and three scored.
Raceland's offense consisted of way more than Coldiron.
Start with shortstop Conner Hughes – 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI – and finish with second baseman Andrew Floyd (2 for 3, three runs) and center fielder Parker Fannin (3 for 4, two runs and an RBI).
Raceland (7-2) got to Corey Hedge for three runs in the first. Hughes led off with a double and scored two batters later on Colton Holman's grounder. Coldiron went home on Jakob Holtzapfel's single. (Holtzapfel scored on an error.)
West Carter's (3-8) only rally came early.
Raceland starting pitcher Connor Thacker retired the Comets in order in the first with two strikeouts. In the second, his five straight walks resulted in two runs before Mills went to Cam Pullin.
It was a smart move – Pullin struck out five on the way to the win. Mills said nothing is wrong with Thacker.
"(Pullin) understands what's at stake. He understands how to come in,” Mills said. “He came in a tight situation.”
West Carter assistant coach Steve Rose (head coach Dustin Allgood was not in the dugout) said a change in approach is needed.
“Our guys need to learn how to hit the baseball,” Rose said. “As of right now, we're trying to swing for the fence when (we should) put the ball in play.”
The Rams scored four times in the third. Coldiron's home run scored Floyd, Fannin came home on a passed ball, and first baseman Kadin Shore made it 7-2 on Eli Lynd's single.
“It was a fastball up in the zone, and it looked huge,” Coldiron said of his homer. “As soon as (Hedge) threw it, my eyes lit up.”
Raceland finished the game with a 10-run fourth inning. The Rams sent 15 to the plate.
The Rams beat Fairview, 12-4 on March 22. Hughes drove in three, and Fannin went 3 for 3.
W. CARTER 020 0 – 2 1 2
RACELAND 304 (10) – 17 13 10
Hedge, Stinson (4) and Rose; Thacker, Pullin (2) and Lynd. W — Pullin. L — Hedge. HR — Coldiron (R). 2B — Hughes (R), Coldiron (R).