RACELAND Thursday’s only extra base hit was all Fairview needed.
Dustin Allen provided it. His run-scoring double in the seventh inning sent the Eagles to the 16th Region All “A” Classic final with a 6-5 semifinal win over Menifee County at Raceland.
Fairview won its seventh straight game and meets Raceland or West Carter for the small-school title at 6 p.m. tonight (the Rams-Comets semifinal ended too late for this edition).
The Eagles go for their first All “A” region crown since 2012, when coach Cody Sammons was a junior.
“We know what we are capable of; we know what we need to do,” Sammons said. “We didn’t execute very well, we made some silly mistakes in the field, made some bad baserunning decisions, didn’t hit the ball great. We still came out with the win, so I’m proud of my guys for that.”
Allen also earned the win, striking out three in the 2 1-3 innings he worked after coming in for starter Chase Bradley with two out in the fifth inning. What was more, his double down the left-field line was ample atonement for allowing two runs to tie the game at 5-5.
“I just started throwing strikes more and got the ball in the strike zone,” Allen said.
Allen was the leading hitter, too – he was 2 for 4. His double plated Tanner Johnson, who reached first on an error and stole second.
“It looked like a curve on the outside,” Allen said of the pitch he doubled. “I just got it on the tip of my bat and took it down the left-field line.”
It didn’t help that Menifee County committed six errors.
“Which is about six too many,” said Wildcats assistant coach Dean Fultz, who was in the dugout for head man Donny Harper. “And we let them get on the bases because of our errors.”
Almost fittingly, Fairview (9-2) and Menifee County opened the scoring by converting a mistake and having just one hit.
The Eagles scored their run when Bradly Adkins singled, stole second, reached third on Jaxon Manning’s grounder and came home on a wild pitch.
Fairview’s defense, however, was less than stellar in the bottom of the first. Menifee County (1-7) scored thrice – Austin Peck and Brady Burberry on an error and Alex Peck on Logan Hurt’s single. The Eagles had three miscues for the evening.
Menifee County’s 3-1 lead didn’t last long because of some speedy Eagles in the fourth inning.
Starting with Johnson. He reached first on a fielder’s choice (Menifee County’s Caleb Masters threw out Manning at the plate), stole second and third and scored on Allen’s single.
Fairview finished the three-run rally when Xavien Kouns singled home brothers Jeremy and Cameron Harper.
Hurt’s two-run single in the fifth plated Austin Peck and Burberry and tied the score at 5-all.
FAIRVIEW 100 310 1 – 6 6 3
MENIFEE CO. 300 002 0 – 5 2 6
Bradley, Allen (5) and C. Harper; Burberry and Hurt. W — Allen. L — Burberry. 2B — Allen (F).