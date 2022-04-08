RACELAND Raceland hung its customary crooked number in the 16th Region All "A" Classic baseball championship game.
But before blowing it open, the Rams first escaped a Fairview jam.
The Eagles got two runners into scoring position with one out in the top of the third inning for their No. 2 hitter when Cody Caldwell walked and Tanner Johnson reached on two errors on the same play.
But Rams pitcher Jakob Holtzapfel righted himself with a strikeout and induced a groundout to second base to strand a pair and keep the game scoreless.
Then Raceland feasted, hanging a 10-spot in the home half of the third en route to a 12-3 victory and its fourth consecutive All "A" region title.
Eli Lynd led off the inning with a double and later in the frame supplied another two-bagger. That one was with the bases loaded and cleared them.
“I just swung,” the Rams’ freshman catcher said. “The first at-bat, I knew I needed to get something going. I got something going, and the second time, I was swinging. Just trying to keep it going, hit the ball the other way and hit behind the runner.”
Along the way, Connor Thacker drove in two more runs — one in two different plate appearances — and Kadin Shore and Conner Hughes each added another RBI. And Raceland got runners home from third as well on a wild pitch and consecutive Fairview errors on plays at the plate.
But the Eagles staved off the run rule by tallying three runs in the top of the fourth. Jeremy Harper singled home a run, Caldwell knocked in another on a fielder's choice and Harper motored home on a wild pitch.
Raceland (8-2) tacked on one more in the fifth on Thacker's RBI groundout and another in the sixth on a Holtzapfel run-scoring double.
The Rams, per usual, paired the extra-base hits supplied by Thacker, Lynd and Holtzapfel with small ball to crack double digits for the seventh time in 10 games this season.
“We call it the three Bs: barrels, bases and bunts,” Raceland coach Marty Mills said. “That’s what we do.”
The Rams appeared primed once again to invoke the mercy rule in the bottom of the sixth, with two runners on base, one out and a nine-run lead. But backup Eagles catcher Richard Vanhoose threw out a runner stealing third base and reliever Tanner Reihs got a strikeout to end the inning.
Lynd was 3 for 3 for the Rams. Lynd and Thacker each knocked in a trio of runs.
Holtzapfel got the decision, allowing three runs on three hits with three walks over four innings. He struck out six, including the one that got the top of the third frame back on track for Raceland.
“He can get out of any jam he puts himself in,” Lynd said of Holtzapfel. “He pitches so well. It gave us a ton of momentum.”
Concurred Mills: “Jake’s an older guy. He’s been in a few battles himself, and he didn’t get rattled or anything like that. He knew we’d get out of it, I think.”
He was right, and Fairview coach Cody Sammons noted that fueled the Rams’ big inning in the home half.
“That’s big-time plays,” Sammons said. “Any time you have two guys in scoring position with one out, and you get out of it, that’s getting out of a jam. Your guys are gonna be happy. (Raceland) did a good job of fielding it up and making big plays. We did not.”
Shore finished up in relief of Holtzapfel. Of the nine outs he recorded, eight were via punchout.
Raceland has won its last 11 All "A" region tournament games by a combined score of 150-10. It also beat the Eagles for the 12th consecutive time.
Fairview (9-3), which was off to its best start since 2006, last won an All "A" region title in 2012.
Jaxon Manning took the loss for the Eagles, working into the third frame.
The game started 24 minutes after the scheduled first pitch of 6 p.m. due to a mix of rain, sleet and hail during pregame infield.
The Rams advance to the All "A" state sectional round to host the to-be-determined champion of the 15th Region. The date isn’t yet set.
FAIRVIEW 000 300 0 — 3 3 4
RACELAND 00(10) 011 X — 12 10 2
Manning, Claar (3), Reihs (4) and C. Harper, Vanhoose (4); Holtzapfel, Shore (5) and Lynd. W — Holtzapfel. L — Manning. 2B — Lynd 2 (R), Thacker (R), Holtzapfel (R).
