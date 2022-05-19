MOREHEAD Swimming came first.
Next were baseball, basketball, soccer and football.
Rowan County senior Chase Alderman has been a part of all those teams. Impressive, yes, but there’s more — he carries a 4.2 grade point average, he is the 2022 Wallace “Wah Wah” Jones Award winner, and he’s headed to Eastern Kentucky University on a baseball scholarship.
“My whole life’s been sports; I’ve never really had an offseason,” Alderman, 18, said. “Once one season ends, I’ve already moved on to the next season. It keeps me occupied.”
After all he’s done in the pool and on the field, pitch, court and diamond, Alderman said the “Wah Wah” Jones is equally significant.
“That was a very big award,” Alderman said. “It was up there with anything I’ve done, especially because (Rowan County alumnus) Justin Graham was the one to do it before me from our school.”
Graham won the “Wah Wah” in 2015. He died at age 21 in 2018 after battling leukemia for more than a year.
“I knew how much he meant to my brother (Ty Alderman) and his age group,” Chase Alderman said of Graham.
No love for waterAlderman’s mom, Kris Alderman, thought swimming was her son’s best sport.
“He swam on the high school swim team as a fourth-grader; he actually scored points for the team at the regional swim meet,” she said. “He was a YMCA state champion. … If he would’ve stayed with that, he definitely could’ve gotten some scholarships to college for that.”
Ty Alderman wished Chase had stuck with swimming because it was his best sport. One thing was missing: Chase didn’t love it. He quit for good in the fourth grade.
“I was going to quit the year before, but my brother was on the swim team, and I had to go to the meets anyway, so I figured I might as well (swim),” Chase said. “And I just didn’t have the love for that as I have for these other (sports).”
The gibberishBaseball was next on Alderman’s list. Rowan County coach Scott Collins saw the enthusiasm, style and energy — some extra elan.
“He looked stronger than the other kids at his age at that point,” Collins said. “Poised is a good word. He can get riled up a little bit, but it takes an awful lot.”
Chase’s dad, Mike Alderman, coached his son’s Little League team, which played at Muskie Park in Sharkey most of the time.
“It was just local kids,” Alderman said. “The farthest tournament we went to was just about an hour away.”
Alderman is quiet but not shy.
“I’m not a very talkative person all the time,” he said. “I mean, if I know you really well, I will be, but I try to lead by example most of the time.”
Alderman is hitting .388 through the completion of the 61st District Tournament. In 103 at-bats, he has 40 hits, 49 runs scored and 28 driven in with nine doubles and three home runs.
In 42 innings on the mound, Alderman is 6-2 with 72 strikeouts, 22 walks, a save and a 2.00 earned run average. He’s given up 39 hits and 25 runs, of which only 12 were earned.
Thing is, pitching was not always Alderman’s favorite position.
“If you’d asked me this question a couple years ago, I would’ve said playing the field,” he said. “But now that I’ve focused more on pitching, I’ve really grown to like it more.”
Alderman is part of a recent history of strong Rowan County pitchers. He joins Cam Planck (who played in the New York Mets minor league system before retiring in 2019 because of persistent shoulder pain), AJ Hacker (a redshirt sophomore at South Carolina-Upstate) and Mason Moore (a freshman at Kentucky).
“To be compared with those guys is pretty good company, I’d say,” Alderman said.
Alderman’s fastball hit 92 mph the last time he checked, but he said the curveball is his favorite pitch.
“It’s more my out pitch. I set (opposing batters) up with my fastball, and then throw a curveball, and they’re way in front of it,” Alderman said.
The 6-foot-5 Alderman said playing college baseball didn’t occur to him until the coaches started showing up.
“It never really hit me until the college coaches actually started showing interest in me,” he said. “I never really thought about it that way; I was just out here to have fun.”
Indeed, Alderman is all about fun. An example is what you could call dugout glossolalia he uses to unnerve opponents.
Vikings catcher Chance Furnish called it “the gibberish.”
“I started yelling out words that aren’t really words,” Alderman said. “They’re just noises, pretty much.”
Quiet leadershipA little while after Alderman started baseball, he took up soccer and basketball. Former Rowan County soccer coach Max Hammond called him a quiet leader.
“It takes a lot to get him fired up,” Hammond said. “I think he is a great leader on and off the pitch. … He is vocal when he needs to be. You’ll see that in the bigger moments.”
Alderman was a striker in Morehead city league soccer. He switched to attacking midfielder and goalkeeper in high school. Sometimes, he was too good.
“In city league, my mom was always the coach, and if I scored three goals, she wouldn’t let me score any more and she put me on defense,” Alderman said. “I probably was mad at the time, but it probably ended up helping me more because I learned to play different positions.”
A favorite memory for both Alderman and Hammond: Rowan County’s 3-2 win over Menifee County in kicks from the mark in the 61st District Tournament final on Oct. 6 in Denniston. Alderman scored a goal, and his PK clinched the win.
At the time, Hammond was so sure Alderman would score, he got a head start off the bench to join the celebration.
“I was pretty confident in Chase when he got up there,” Hammond said last fall. “I was starting whenever he approached the ball.”
Like soccer, Alderman’s basketball career started with city league games. It bloomed after Rowan County coach Shawn Thacker took Alderman and friends to a youth team camp at Transylvania University in Lexington.
“At one point in time we weren’t quite sure if he would play basketball or if he’d swim,” Thacker said. “We only got him during basketball season; we didn’t get him in the summers, where he’s playing three sports year-round and concentrating on baseball.”
In 120 games, Alderman scored 1,494 points and grabbed 902 rebounds, an average of 12.5 and 7.5 a contest. He fondly remembered the Vikings’ 65-57 win over Bath County for the 61st District Tournament title on Feb. 24, partly because he scored 20 points (on 7 of 10 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free throw line) to go with 10 rebounds.
“We were so young at the beginning,” Alderman said. “Just the way we came back and battled and ended up winning the district title after we lost to Bath County three times in the regular season, that really was a boost for us.”
Alderman was in Rowan County’s football stands last Sept. 3. He saw Raceland crush the Vikings, 50-26. The next week, he approached coach Kelly Ford about being a kicker.
“And I absolutely said yes immediately because I knew I was getting one of the best athletes in Rowan County,” Ford said. “He’s one of the class kids walking in our school buildings.”
Alderman played eight football games last season as a kicker and wide receiver. He scored 33 points (three field goals and 24 point-afters) and caught one pass for 42 yards.
A ‘for sure answer’Alderman wants to study forensic science at EKU – partly because he likes dissecting animals.
“(Science) and math have just come naturally to me, because I like when there’s a for-sure answer,” he said.
Alderman also loves movies. He said 2004’s “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” is the best film ever made, while the “Sharknado” franchise is too weird.
“Growing up, me and my brother, in the back of the van, we would watch (Dodgeball) anywhere we went,” Alderman said. “Actually, my dad always says he never got to watch it because he was always in the front seat, but he knew every word of it before he got to watch it because he heard it so much.”
It’s almost a mandatory question you ask a senior athlete as high school graduation nears: What do want your legacy to be?
“I would just want to be a guy that was always funny in the locker room or dugout,” Alderman said, “and then was a leader on the field.”