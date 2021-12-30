Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. Areas of patchy fog. High around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.