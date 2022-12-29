ASHLAND Simon Kenton took down the Henry Clay, 66-57, on Thursday night, to advance to the championship game in the 67th Ashland Invitational Tournament.
The Pioneers pushed back after a couple of charges from the Blue Devils, who would not go away quietly.
The first quarter leaned Simon Kenton’s way. Simon Kenton outscored the Blue Devils, 15-4, during the latter part of the frame to take a 21-12 lead.
Henry Clay managed to gain some ground back in the second quarter, thanks in part to some production off the bench from Cartayvion Smith and Payton Mathorn.
Simon Kenton kept the Blue Devils from getting too close, however, with Travis Krohman adding eight points to his first half total during the quarter.
At the half, the Pioneers led 38-32.
Krohman led in scoring at the break with 13 points, including three made 3-pointers.
Henry Clay was led by Konlin Brown with seven points.
In the third quarter, it looked like the Pioneers were going to pull away once again, going on a 7-0 run to take a 45-34 lead.
The Blue Devils had other plans, responding with an 11-0 run of their own to tie things up.
A 3 from Jay Bolton in the closing seconds of the frame gave Simon Kenton the 48-45 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
The Pioneers again pulled away from the Blue Devils, going on a 12-3 run to take a 60-50 lead.
That lead proved to be too steep a hill to climb for Henry Clay. Even a late technical foul on Blue Devils coach Daniel Brown couldn’t light a fire to get his squad back into things and the Pioneers put the Blue Devils away 66-57.
Krohman led the night in scoring with 18. The Blue Devils were led by Konlin Brown with 15.