ASHLAND Cincinnati Elder used a strong fourth quarter to advance to the championship game of the 66th annual Ashland Invitational Tournament.
The Panthers held a one-point lead over Bowling Green heading into the final frame before Sean Keller started to get hot from the field.
Elder hit nine 3s in the contest and hit four from downtown in the final eight minutes, including three on three straight possessions midway through the stanza, to defeat the Purples, 58-50, on Wednesday night
An Andrew Harp long ball broke a 45-45 tie and gave the Panthers the lead for good. Keller, who hit six shots from beyond the arc, connected from the corner to push the margin to five a minute later.
Bowling Green only recorded one field goal, a Turner Buttry trey, in the fourth quarter and hit eight of 12 free throw attempts. The Purples dropped their first game of the season.
The Panthers withstood the increased defensive pressure from Bowling Green in the closing moments. Elder (10-1) posted the final five points to seal its 10th straight victory.
Buttry collected 20 points for Bowling Green (10-1). Elijah Starks added 10 points.
Keller tallied 20 points for the Panthers. Matthew Menninger recorded 16 points, Harp had 12 and Carson Browne netted 10.
The Purples meet Lincoln County in the third-place game today at 5:30 p.m.
Elder plays Ashland for the AIT championship at 7.
B. GREEN 15 13 8 14 — 50
ELDER 14 13 10 21 — 58
Bowling Green (50)—E. Starks 11, Lin 4, Ritter 2, Buttry 20, M. Wardlow 1, Bailey 9, D. Starks, J. Wardlow, Barber 2, Gurley 1. 3-Pt FGs: 4 (Buttry 4) FT: 16-23. Fouls: 13.
Elder (58)—Keller 20, Harp 12, Menninger 16, Busam, Whitmer, Tieman, Gutekunst, Kirch, Browne 10. 3-Pt FGs: 9 (Keller 6, Harp, Menninger 2) FT: 7-10. Fouls: 21.