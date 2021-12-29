ASHLAND The scoreboard at Anderson Gym didn’t yield much separation in the second half between Ashland and Lincoln County.
The two teams were locked in a close, competitive battle during the Ashland Invitational Tournament semifinals.
Fortunately for the Tomcats, Colin Porter doesn’t need much space to operate.
The junior point guard scored 15 of his 23 points in the final two quarters. Porter manufactured offense for himself or found his teammates for open looks with his relentless drives to the basket.
Ashland fought off a gritty Patriots team for the 63-54 win on Wednesday night.
“We are a 3-point shooting team,” Porter said, “but at the end of the day, if they aren’t falling, we have to get to the rim. We have a lot of great free throw shooters. It was a key focus to get to the rim.”
The game only featured one free throw in the first half, but Ethan Sellars and Porter hit their final 11 tries down the stretch.
Tomcats coach Jason Mays said the offense is more efficient with the ball in Porter’s hands.
“A lot of the things we do offensively are to create space,” Mays said. “Most of time on the sideline, I’m thinking how to get Colin space. … Everything we do is centered around Colin because he has the ball in his hands so much and he makes such good decisions. When you play against good teams, there aren’t any easy baskets. I don’t care how good you are.”
Offensive cohesion was not part of Ashland’s repertoire in the opening minutes of the contest. Mays called two quick timeouts before the midway point of the first period to give his club a stark reminder of the game plan.
“It’s now two games in a row that we didn’t execute simple game plan things,” Mays said. “They have got to be better at taking stuff they hear audibly and execute it on the floor. Guys are playing more minutes they ever have before. They will make that adjustment.”
“It showed that coach (Mays) cares about us,” Porter added. “He and coach (Ryan) Bonner put so much time into the game. They want to make sure we go out and do exactly what they said. It was our fault. We weren’t locked in and ready to go.”
The Tomcats heard their coach loud and clear. Out of the second 30-second timeout, Zander Carter and Tristin Davis splashed consecutive 3s to bring the Tomcats even. It sparked a 10-0 run that included a second Carter basket and a Porter layup.
Ashland (8-4) maintained the lead into the second quarter. It grew to seven as Porter and Sellars combined to drain four 3-pointers before halftime.
Tramane Alcorn slipped into the lane for a bucket with a minute remaining in the second quarter. He drew a foul and completed the and-1 to bring the Patriots closer at intermission. Lincoln County trailed 28-24 at the break.
Sellars broke a 39-39 with a triple late in the third quarter. It gave the Tomcats the lead for good. Ashland produced the first seven points of the fourth quarter, including a corner 3 from Tucker Conway in front of a celebratory Tomcats bench.
Sellars led Ashland in scoring with 24 points. Porter followed with 23.
Lincoln County (10-3) placed three players in double figures. Alcorn had 16 points. Jaxon Smith added 14 points and Jackson Sims tallied 11.
“We shared the ball,” Lincoln County coach Jeff Jackson said. “The kids do a good job of finding the open guy. We have a lot of work to do. We are still in December. We are getting better.”
Ashland will face the winner of Cincinnati Elder and Bowling Green in tonight’s championship game. The second semifinal had not finished at press time.
LINCOLN CO. 12 12 17 13 — 54
ASHLAND 14 14 16 19 — 63
Lincoln County (54)—Alcorn 16, Sims 11, Jax Smith 14, Ralston 7, Cl. Davis 6, Co. Davis. 3-Pt FGs: 2 (Sims, Ralston) FT: 2-5. Fouls: 12.
Ashland (63)—Carter 5, Porter 23, Sellars 24, Conway 3, Adkins 5, T. Davis 3. 3-Pt FGs: 10 (Sellars 4, Conway, Carter, Adkins, Porter 2, T. Davis) FT: 11-14. Fouls: 9.