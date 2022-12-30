ASHLAND Lincoln County didn’t like how it finished its Ashland Invitational Tournament semifinal game on Thursday, a 62-47 loss to Martha Layne Collins, coach Jeff Jackson said.
The late game was no issue for the Patriots a night later. Lincoln County scored the first eight points and led throughout in a 69-53 victory over Henry Clay in the AIT third-place game at Anderson Gym.
“We’ve gotta learn to come and play for 32 minutes,” Jackson said. “I thought we got off to a good start. We were disappointed in how we played down the stretch last night, and the kids had a real good talk about some things, about trying to get better and how to take care of things like that.
“We did it for 32 minutes. I thought we defended better, and getting off to a good start helped us an awful lot.”
Connor Davis scored 18 points to pace the Patriots (7-5). Colton Ralston chipped in 17 points, converting five 3-pointers. Tramane Alcorn and William Bishop netted 13 apiece.
Lincoln County was also the AIT’s third-place finisher last year en route to the Sweet Sixteen semifinals.
Konlin Brown pitched in 18 points to lead the Blue Devils (7-5). Mason Hawkins scored 11 points and Henry Lynch contributed 10 for the defending 11th Region Tournament champions.
LINCOLN CO. 18 22 9 20 — 69
HENRY CLAY 9 12 10 22 — 53
Lincoln County (69) — Alcorn 13, Sims 5, Smith 3, Davis 18, Ralston 17, Bishop 13, Nuckols, Petley, Miracle. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Ralston 5, Sims). FT: 11-18. Fouls: 13.
Henry Clay (53) — Smith 4, Ko. Brown 18, Ka. Brown 2, Hersey 1, Mayhorn 4, Miller 2, Lynch 10, Bush 1, Hawkins 11, Spalding. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Ko. Brown 3, Hawkins 2, Smith). FT: 13-17. Fouls: 17.
Seventh-place gameCarmel School (Virginia) 54 Perry County Central 53The Commodores came back from five points down entering the fourth quarter to get a potential game-winning 3-pointer from the corner in the air at the horn, but it drew only iron.
Reuben McEachern scored 14 points to pace the Wildcats (9-7 according to MaxPreps). Stacy Byrd totaled 12 points, including the putback with 1:04 to play to put Carmel ahead to stay.
Byrd also blocked a Perry County Central shot off a Commodores offensive rebound with 40 seconds remaining to preserve that one-point lead.
Perry County Central (6-9) trailed at each quarter stop but took the lead with 3:46 to play on Trayten Woods’s transition layup off a Wildcats turnover.
That was the first of four lead changes in a span of 2:42. McEachern put Carmel back ahead on a bucket down low with 3:30 to go. Kizer Slone hit two free throws with 1:49 left for a one-point Perry County Central edge, but Byrd got it back 45 seconds later and Carmel held on.
Slone scored 20 points, Woods chipped in 13 and Dylan Knight tallied 10 for the defending 14th Region Tournament champion Commodores.
CARMEL 12 18 14 10 — 54
P. CENTRAL 11 15 13 14 — 53
Carmel (54) — Eddins 3, Harley 7, Brown 3, McEachern 14, Brown 2, Jackson 3, Brooks 6, Byrd 12, Agbo 4. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Harley 2, Brooks 2, Brown, McEachern, Jackson). FT: 5-8. Fouls: 18.
Perry County Central (53) — Castle 3, Slone 20, Woods 13, Summer 3, Day 2, McAlarnis 2, Knight 10. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Woods 2, Slone, Summer). FT: 13-16.