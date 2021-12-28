ASHLAND D.G. Sherrill has seen lots of game-winning, buzzer-beating shots.
Bowling Green’s boys basketball coach saw another one Tuesday at Anderson Gymnasium. He enjoyed it – M.J. Wardlow’s 3-pointer gave the Purples a 62-61 win over Pikeville at the Ashland Invitational Tournament.
“We haven’t had one this year like that,” Sherrill said. “That was the first time with this group.”
The original plan was to get the ball to Turner Buttry. “(Pikeville) did a good job of jamming that up a little bit,” Sherrill said. “Of course, we don’t care if M.J. takes all those shots as well.”
Wardlow also thought Buttry would get the shot.
“He didn’t, but Curtis (Lin) set me a screen,” Wardlow said. “I was open.”
You need only look at the Purples’ black shooting shirts to determine basketball meant more – they featured an outline of Kentucky with the words “BG Strong,” a memorial to the 77 who died in the Dec. 10 tornado that destroyed much of Mayfield and Dawson Springs and elsewhere in western Kentucky – including a family of seven in Bowling Green, according to The New York Times.
“We didn’t have anybody that lost significant damage to their homes or lost anyone,” Sherrill said, “but that’s a tight-knit community, and that community lost a lot.”
Tuesday’s game was close throughout – 10 lead changes and 10 ties, and neither the Panthers nor the Purples led by more than seven. The scoresheet was equally balanced – each team had three in double figures.
Deuce Bailey led Bowling Green (10-0) with 24 points, Wardlow had 18, and Buttry added 13.
“We felt like we made some plays to get back in the game and take the lead late,” Pikeville coach Elisha Justice said. “Credit to those guys – they hit a tough shot to beat us.”
Nick Robinson paced Pikeville (8-1) with 23 points, and Laithan Hall and Keian Worrix were next with 11 apiece. Before Wardlow’s winner, Warrix made an acrobatic bucket – a back-to-the-rim shot-put toss with three seconds to go in the half.
By the fourth quarter, there was more suspense than the final frames of “Silence of the Lambs.”
The opening two minutes featured Bailey versus Hall and Robinson; Bailey’s four points and two each for Robinson and Hall made it 50-50 with a little more than six minutes to go.
In fact, the Purples would not have been in a position for Wardlow’s heroics if not for Bailey’s eight points in a little more than two minutes; they gave Bowling Green a 54-50 lead.
They weren’t enough – it took just 34 seconds for Pikeville to create a 54-54 tie on buckets from Heath Jarrell and Robinson.
Buttry’s three-point play and Bailey’s two free throws put Bowling Green ahead, 59-56 – which wasn’t enough because Worrix’s four points and Robinson’s two put Pikeville up, 61-59.
Bowling Green meets Cincinnati Elder, a 79-70 winner over Teays Valley Christian in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Pikeville meets Teays Valley in the consolation bracket at 2:30 p.m.
PIKEVILLE 18 14 14 15 – 61
BOWLING GREEN 15 22 9 16 – 62
Pikeville (61) — Walters 5, Hall 11, Worrix 11, Samons 7, Robinson 23, Jarrell 4. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Hall 3, Walters, Samons). FT: 4-5. Fouls: 15.
Bowling Green (62) — Lin 2, Ritter 4, Buttry 13, Bailey 24, Wardlow 18, Gurley 1. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Wardlow 3, Buttry, Bailey). FT: 13-18. Fouls: 11.