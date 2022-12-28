ASHLAND Ashland had a tall task facing it in the opening round of the Ashland Invitational Tournament.
Simon Kenton was short on seconds but found enough time for a game winner.
Brayden Polly found an open space under the basket and put back a missed Pioneers 3-ball before the final buzzer. It sent the Pioneers into the win column with a 55-54 victory over the Tomcats on Wednesday night at Anderson Gym.
“The one thing I really don’t have to question is their mental toughness,” Simon Kenton coach Trent Steiner said, “and the fact that they believe in each other. We’ve played in some really tight ball games. We have played 11 games, but this is our second buzzer-beater.”
“The shots don’t always look great,” he added. “We might not protect the ball all the time, but we have some pretty tough kids here.”
The aforementioned task came in the form of an active Simon Kenton zone that was commandeered by 7-foot-2 Gabe Dynes in the paint.
Steiner said his big man brings more to the court that just height. He effects the game in a multitude of ways on both ends of the floor.
“He’s undervalued with a skill,” Steiner said about Dynes. “He is very skilled. He just needs time and weight, and what he does from us defensively is pretty special.”
The Tomcats combated their foe with the long ball in the second quarter. They hit five in the frame to even the score at halftime.
Ashland coach Ryan Bonner wanted the team to increase the pace and get more shots in transition. He felt they would have more success in that facet of the game against the length the Pioneers possess in the defensive halfcourt.
“From a player’s perspective, we tried to emphasize pushing tempo on makes and misses,” Bonner said, “and to try to get in front of that zone. We wanted to get early field goal attempts before that zone was set. We did at times, but we didn’t do it consistently enough.”
Ashland grabbed its first lead at 29-27 to begin the third quarter. The Tomcats didn’t hold the lead again until the 3:21 mark of the final frame.
“I definitely felt like we showed grit and toughness down the stretch,” Bonner said. “We just didn’t do enough things right to seal the game. What’s good about experiencing those end-of-the-game situations early in the season, there’s nothing but growth from those points moving forward.”
Zander Carter finished a determined drive with a basket over Dynes and completed a three-point play midway through the fourth quarter. The sophomore stepped in front of a Pioneers pass on the next play and returned it for a layup to spring Ashland ahead.
“Zander has an important leadership role on this team,” Bonner said. “Everybody in the locker room knows that Zander has the ability to take over a basketball game. I thought his energy and focus was really good late in the game. Moving forward, it will generate energy throughout our whole team.”
Ashland (6-5) turned Simon Kenton away with four straight free throws, but a missed a pair inside the final minute. It gave the Pioneers one last chance.
They attempted a wing 3 that caromed off the rim into the hands of Polly. The sophomore quickly put the ball back through the net before the horn sounded.
The Tomcats tallied 10 3-pointers in the contest. The second-quarter barrage helped erase an 8-0 Simon Kenton run to the open the game.
The Pioneers held a 42-33 advantage later in the third stanza, but Ashland answered with two triples from Tucker Conway and a long-range bucket from both Asher Adkins and Rheyce Deboard to close the gap to two with five minutes remaining.
Travis Krohman had 19 points, 17 in the first half to lead Simon Kenton (8-3). Carter netted 19 points to pace the Tomcats.
Steiner, a Lawrence County alumnus and former player on the Bulldogs’ basketball team, said he has fond memories of the AIT. He still remembers when Ashland beat Lawrence County in the district tournament at the buzzer his junior year.
Steiner admits he respects the Ashland program.
“As a kid, I always wanted to come and watch this tournament where the best players in the state play,” Steiner said. “When I started coaching, Mike Flynn was the coach at Ashland. Phillip Ratliff and I were at Lawrence County. We have some good young talent.”
“I was 22 years old, and Phillip was 23,” he continued. “We were going crazy emotionally (during a game against Ashland). Mike Flynn put his hand on us and said that you will have a heart attack if you don’t calm down. For a guy I respect in the game of coaching, who would put his hand on a young whippersnapper and try to educate us, I will never forget that. I have always respected Ashland since then.”
Simon Kenton will meet Henry Clay in today’s second semifinal at 8:30. The Tomcats will play the Carmel School in the consolation bracket at 4.
Ashland celebrated two pioneers of its girls basketball program before the game. Linda Conley Meyers was the first girls coach of the modern era and also kept the scoreboard for the boys team.
Bill Bradley retired after last season. He tallied 405 wins in his twenty seasons on the Kittens sideline and won four 16th Region titles.
Both were recipients of the Distinguished Tomcat Award as they were surrounded by family and friends at center court.
“It’s an honor to be part of Tomcat Nation,” Bradley said, “but it’s really a double honor being here with Linda. She was a scorekeeper when I got here. She gave me a lot of good advice about girls basketball at Ashland. It made the night special because she was here with me.”
S. KENTON 12 15 17 11 — 55
ASHLAND 6 21 12 15 — 54
Simon Kenton (55)—Krohman 19, Bilton 6, Crisp 3, Gabbard 11, Dynes 10, Johnson, Polly 6, Brown. 3-Pt FGs: 5 (Krohman 2, Gabbard 3) FT: 2-3. Fouls 11.
Ashland (54)—Carter 19, Adkins 5, Conway 9, Deboard 11, T. Davis 2, Lalonde 6, Mayor 2, C. Davis, Freize . 3-Pt FGs: 10 (Carter, Adkins, Conway 3, Deboard 3, Lalonde 2) FT: 6-8. Fouls: 11.
