ASHLAND For about eight minutes Wednesday, it seemed Lincoln County would easily take out Perry County Central.
Except the Patriots did not.
Yes, Lincoln County eventually subdued the Commodores, 66-54, in the first round of the 67th annual Ashland Invitational Tournament at Anderson Gymnasium and will face Collins – a 57-53 winner over Blue Ridge School – in the semifinals at 8:30 p.m. tonight.
Lincoln County assistant coach Shawn Conley thought it was a difficult win – even though the Patriots raced to a 19-6 lead after one quarter.
“I thought the first three quarters, we were pretty aggressive offensively and defensively,” Conley said. “The last four minutes of the game, I thought we got a little passive, didn’t start defending, let them get to the basket.”
Patriots guard Tramane Alcorn was quietly pleased, but his numbers were loud – 19 points on 6 of 12 shooting, five rebounds, an assist and a steal.
“I’m just glad we got the win,” Alcorn said. “All those stats don’t matter to me.”
Other numbers hopefully left Lincoln County feeling good – a 32-22 rebounding margin, Will Bishop’s 15 points and Jackson Sims’s 11 points and 11 caroms.
The Patriots (6-4) made the Commodores’ lives miserable just about anywhere you wanted, starting with the first four minutes.
There was a bit of fakery. Bishop’s four points in less than a minute included a layup in which two Perry County Central defenders jumped while Bishop stayed put.
There was long-distance accuracy. Sims and Connor Davis each knocked down a 3.
And Perry County Central (6-7)? Not a lot, at least in the first eight minutes. Tyler Day’s 3 and another triple from Trayten Woods were the Commodores’ only scoring.
Woods led the Commodores with 17 points. Day was next with 13, and Carter Castle was third with 11.
The Commodores opened the second quarter with what turned out to be their lone rally. Woods’s five points and Connor Davis’s two closed Lincoln’s lead to 19-13.
Lincoln County easily overcame that setback. An 11-0 run over the last 4:06 gave the Patriots a 36-19 lead at intermission.
PERRY CENTRAL 6 13 12 23 – 54
LINCOLN CO. 19 17 11 19 – 66
Perry County Central (54) — Castle 12, Slone 3, Woods 17, Day 13, Knight 8, McAlarnis 1. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Woods 3, Day 3). FT: 8-13. Fouls: 12.
Lincoln County (66) — Alcorn 19, Sims 11, Davis 9, Ralston 9, Bishop 15, Smith 3. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Sims 2, Davis, Ralston, Bishop, Smith. FT: 12-14. Fouls: 11.