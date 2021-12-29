ASHLAND In its Ashland Invitational Tournament opener, Lincoln County nearly matched the offensive production in its prior two games combined.
The Patriots opened the season with nine straight wins before dropping consecutive contests last week with a total of 90 points.
Lincoln County got its offense back on track and pulled away from Boyd County in the second half for a 78-60 win at Anderson Gym on Tuesday night.
“I thought we moved the ball better tonight than we had the last couple of games,” Patriots coach Jeff Jackson said. “We did a good job of getting into the lane and kicking it out to players that can shoot the ball.”
Lincoln County shot 60% (15 of 25) from the field in the final 16 minutes and 55% for the game.
Colton Ralston sizzled from the perimeter, hitting five 3s, and connected on 10 of his 16 shot attempts. The junior led his team with 24 points, and he grabbed eight rebounds. Jaxon Smith contributed 14 points and Connor Davis came off the bench to net 11.
Tramane Alcorn scored the final 11 Patriots points of the first half to give the team a 37-30 halftime advantage. He finished with 19 points and nine boards.
“We’ve had four in double figures all year,” Jackson said. “Hopefully, that trend will continue. We had some good shots tonight.”
Boyd County coach Randy Anderson called it a “good learning stick” for his young team as they are slowly building into that signature Lions team on the defensive end of the floor.
Boyd County turned up the heat with its full court pressure and the Lions shrunk the deficit to 48-40 after Jacob Spurlock’s four-point play with 1:52 remaining in the third quarter.
The Patriots held a 37-27 advantage on the glass and collected second-half points at crucial times during the game.
Ralston added to the total with a putback before the third frame concluded to increase the lead to 51-42 heading into the final quarter.
“They play so disciplined,” Anderson said of Lincoln County. “It’s the best way to put it. They made shots. They drove it and got us out of position to where we had to help, and they hit 3s.”
“We got ourselves down seven or nine,” he added, “and against a good team like that, it’s really hard to press it and make them make mistakes. It’s why they are so good. We’ve got to learn the defensive side wins games.”
Smith supplied eight quick points to start the fourth quarter. The Patriots gained separation on the scoreboard and the Lions did not recover.
“We wanted to make them shoot contested jump shots,” Jackson said. “(Boyd County) is similar to us. We both want to drive it into the lane and kick it out. We wanted to do a decent job of keeping them out of the lane and closing out hard on their shooters. We had some breakdowns, but I thought we did a good job defensively.”
Rheyce Deboard hit four 3-pointers and tallied 18 points for Boyd County (9-1). Jason Ellis posted 13 points and eight rebounds. Brad Newsome hit double figures with 10.
The Lions will play Calloway County in the consolation bracket today at 4 p.m. Anderson said his team will embrace the quick turnaround.
“It’s why we play in these (tournaments),” Anderson said. “We can grow up mentally. You can do a mirror check, myself included. The next day you have to come back with a different mindset, and you have to be ready to play.”
Lincoln County (10-2) will meet host Ashland in the championship bracket at 7 p.m.
“We played three good teams last week and we will play three good teams this week,” Jackson said. “It will make us better as the season goes on and make us a little tougher physically.”
BOYD CO. 16 14 12 18 — 60
LINCOLN CO. 18 19 14 27 — 78
Boyd County (60)—Hicks 5, Ellis 13, Newsome 10, Deboard 18, A. Taylor 2, G. Taylor, Robertson 3 Vanover 2, Holbrook, Spurlock 7. 3-Pt FGs: 9 (Hicks, Ellis, Deboard 4, Robertson, Sprulock 2) FT: 9-21. Fouls: 11.
Lincoln County (78)—Alcorn 19, Sims 6, Jax. Smith 14, Ralston 25, Cl. Davis 4, Jal. Smith, Co. Davis 11, E. Smith, Miracle. 3-Pt FGs: 12 (Alcorn, Sims 2, Jax. Smith 2, Ralston 5, Co. Davis 2) FT: 5-8. Fouls: 14