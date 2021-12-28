ASHLAND Joe Schoenefeld had driven past Ashland before.
Tuesday, Cincinnati Elder’s basketball coach brought the Panthers to Anderson Gymnasium. It was a successful debut – a 79-70 win over Teays Valley Christian in the opening game of the 66th annual Ashland Invitational Tournament.
It helped Elder (9-1) to have five starters in double figures: Andrew Harp with 21 points, Sam Whitmer with 16, Matthew Menninger, 13 points, and Drew Busam and Carson Browne, 11 points apiece.
Elder also out-rebounded Teays Valley 38-24 (Browne led with 10) and went 9 of 16 on 3-pointers.
The Panthers threatened to run away early. Whitmer’s five points, one of Harp’s five 3-pointers, two Teays Valley turnovers and Menninger’s bucket made it 9-0 in less than 90 seconds.
Teays Valley (9-4) stayed relatively close. Brandon Brown’s bucket late in the first closed Elder’s lead to 21-16 with 1:18 left in the first quarter – just in time for Browne’s tip-in and last-second bucket, the finishing touches of a 6-0 run and a 27-16 advantage.
Brown and Josiah Davis led Teays Valley with 18 points each, and Kris Lin added 12.
After Elder took a 47-37 halftime lead on Harp’s 3, the Lions mirrored the Panthers’ first-quarter streak with Brown’s 10 points and a steal and Maki Cary’s bucket. The result: a 12-4 run, which left Elder clinging to a 51-49 lead.
“I thought (Teays Valley) did a great job of converting off our mistakes,” Schoenefeld said. “So we had a bunch of turnovers. They forced some of them; some of them we didn’t pass-fake or something like that. And they’re just so fast, they’re down the floor in a heartbeat.”
Teays Valley came no closer in the fourth quarter. Harp’s two free throws made it 79-66 with less than a minute remaining.
“What we’re building, we want to get to that level to where (Elder’s) at,” Teays Valley coach James Christian said. “We’re not there yet. We see glimpses of where we can be.”
Elder (9-1) meets Bowling Green – a 62-61 winner over Pikeville on M.J. Wardlow’s buzzer-beating 3 – in today’s semifinals at 8:30 p.m. Pikeville and Teays Valley meet in the consolation bracket at 2:30 p.m.
ELDER 27 20 14 18 – 79
TEAYS VALLEY 16 21 17 16 – 70
Elder (79) — Harp 21, Menninger 13, Busam 11, Whitmer 16, Browne 11, Kirch 7. 3-Pt. FG: 9 (Harp 5, Whitmer 2, Menninger, Hall). FT: 8-12. Fouls: 11.
Teays Valley Christian (70) — Brown 18, Lin 12, Fu 7, Davis 18, Moles 6, Cary 9. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Brown 2, Lin, Fu, Davis, Cary). FT: 2-7. Fouls: 10.