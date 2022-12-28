ASHLAND Kenyon Goodin chuckled for a second.
Collins’s senior guard was asked if Wednesday’s 57-53 win over Blue Ridge at the Ashland Invitational tournament was the biggest of the season.
Goodin was a young man of few words.
“Yes sir,” Goodin said.
Goodin was maybe the major reason the Titans are meeting Lincoln County, a 66-54 winner over Perry County Central, in the semifinals at 8:30 p.m. His 26 points included 9 of 18 from the field and 6 of 10 from the free throw line.
Collins coach Chris Gaither, however, had a lot more to say, most of it praising the Barons.
“You’re playing a state championship-level program, a team that won four straight (Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association, Division II) championships,” Gaither said
Collins was playing shorthanded. Brothers Kobe and Kiya Ledford have been injured; Kiya played sparingly.
“We’ve gone from a pretty solid eight-man rotation to a five or six,” Gaither said. “We’ve been a pressing team, and we haven’t been able to press the last couple games. I thought our guys, coming out of halftime, they got after it in our 2-2-1 press.”
Markus Robinson led Blue Ridge with 15 points, and Cam Brewer added 10.
Neither Collins (10-1) nor Blue Ridge led by more than three points in the first quarter. Sebastian Bosquez’s 3 from the left wing with a second to go gave the Barons a 14-11 lead.
Blue Ridge pulled away in the second quarter. Brewer’s five points and Brewer’s two put the Barons ahead, 28-19, at halftime, and Collins were scoreless the final 2:14.
The last run was Collins’s. Isiah Cochran’s six points and two each from Quintin Simmons and Darius Evans comprised the 10-0 streak.
BLUE RIDGE 14 14 12 13 – 53
COLLINS 11 8 18 20 – 57
Blue Ridge (53) — Brewer 10, Robinson 15, Horan 2, White 5, Simango 3, Martin 6, Bosquez 3, Smith 4, Nabli 5. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Brewer, Robinson, Martin, Bosquez). FT: 7-9. Fouls: 16.
Collins (57) — Simmons 8, Harbin 2, Cochran 10, Ke. Goodin 26, Ka. Goodin 4, Evans 7. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Ke. Goodin 6). FT: 11-13. Fouls: 12.